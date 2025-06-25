Advanced Phase Change Materials Market to Surge with Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Phase Change Materials Market is Segmented by Type (Organic, Inorganic, Bio-Based), by Application (Building & Construction, Refrigeration, Consumer Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031.

In 2024, the global market size of Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) was estimated to be worth USD 1839 million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 3997 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16U177/Global_Advanced_Phase_Change_Materials_PCM_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Advanced Phase Change Materials Market:

The global Advanced Phase Change Materials market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising energy efficiency demands, sustainability mandates, and innovations in temperature-sensitive technologies. APCMs are increasingly being integrated across construction, logistics, automotive, textile, and renewable energy sectors. Their ability to store and release thermal energy passively makes them ideal for diverse applications seeking low-energy solutions. With growing government support, corporate ESG commitments, and advancements in bio-based and hybrid materials, the market is expected to expand significantly. Strategic collaborations, R&D initiatives, and customization of APCMs for specific use-cases are further reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16U177/global-advanced-phase-change-materials-pcm

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ADVANCED PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS MARKET

Bio-based advanced phase change materials (APCMs) are accelerating market growth due to their sustainability and environmental advantages. Derived from natural sources like vegetable oils and animal fats, these materials offer biodegradable and non-toxic alternatives to petroleum-based PCMs. As industries seek greener solutions in line with global environmental regulations, bio-based APCMs are being increasingly adopted in sectors like packaging, building insulation, and textiles. Their thermal reliability, low flammability, and low carbon footprint make them attractive for eco-conscious applications. Government incentives and R&D in bio-material synthesis further boost their market appeal. The transition toward circular economies and the rising demand for sustainable thermal management systems position bio-based PCMs as key drivers in this evolving landscape.

Inorganic APCMs, primarily comprising salt hydrates and metal alloys, are propelling market growth due to their high latent heat storage capacity and cost-effectiveness. These materials offer efficient thermal regulation for industrial applications, including cold chain logistics, solar power storage, and HVAC systems. Inorganic PCMs excel in stability, thermal conductivity, and ease of integration, particularly in large-scale infrastructure projects. Their suitability for high-temperature applications and longer lifecycle performance makes them valuable in commercial and manufacturing environments. As energy efficiency becomes a global imperative, industries are turning to inorganic phase change materials to manage temperature fluctuations, reduce peak energy loads, and enhance overall system sustainability.

The cold chain and packaging sectors are major contributors to the growth of the APCM market due to their reliance on temperature-sensitive logistics. Pharmaceuticals, vaccines, perishable food items, and specialty chemicals require strict thermal control during transit and storage. Advanced PCMs are used in thermal packaging solutions to maintain desired temperature ranges for extended durations. Their ability to reduce dependency on active cooling systems helps cut down energy costs and environmental impact. With the rise in global e-commerce, biologics, and fresh food delivery services, the demand for efficient, reusable, and eco-friendly packaging using PCMs continues to rise, positioning cold chain applications as pivotal market drivers.

The construction industry is increasingly adopting APCMs for thermal regulation in walls, roofs, and HVAC systems to improve energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings. APCMs absorb excess heat during the day and release it at night, reducing reliance on mechanical heating and cooling. This passive temperature control enhances occupant comfort and supports green building standards such as LEED. With global energy consumption on the rise and net-zero building mandates expanding, APCMs are seen as a vital material for future-ready construction projects. Their integration into building materials and prefabricated panels is gaining momentum, especially in Europe and North America.

APCMs are essential in storing and managing thermal energy in solar power plants and concentrated solar power (CSP) systems. They absorb and retain heat during peak sunlight hours and release it when needed, supporting grid stability and energy continuity. This thermal energy storage helps balance the intermittent nature of renewables, particularly solar and wind. As countries accelerate their renewable energy deployment, phase change materials become critical in improving efficiency and reducing energy losses. Investments in thermal batteries and storage innovations are creating new opportunities for APCMs, especially in utility-scale and decentralized renewable systems.

Automotive manufacturers are exploring APCMs for battery thermal management and cabin climate control in electric vehicles (EVs). These materials help maintain optimal battery temperatures, enhancing battery life, performance, and safety. APCMs are also used in seat comfort systems and thermal insulation layers in EVs. With the rapid electrification of transportation and rising consumer expectations for energy-efficient vehicles, APCMs provide lightweight, passive thermal regulation solutions. Their ability to work without external power sources makes them ideal for sustainable vehicle design. The growth of the EV market is thus directly influencing the adoption of APCMs in automotive applications.

Advanced PCMs are increasingly integrated into smart textiles for personal temperature regulation. These textiles are used in sportswear, medical garments, military uniforms, and outdoor gear. PCMs embedded in fibers or coatings absorb and release body heat, ensuring thermal comfort across variable environmental conditions. This adaptive clothing technology is gaining traction among premium apparel brands and functional textile producers. The demand for performance-enhancing fabrics, particularly in extreme weather conditions or physically demanding professions, is driving PCM usage in the textile industry. Additionally, growing awareness of wearable tech and personal comfort is fostering innovation in phase change material-infused fabrics.

Governments around the world are promoting energy conservation and green material adoption through regulatory frameworks and incentives. Tax credits, energy efficiency certifications, and subsidies for sustainable construction and transport are indirectly boosting demand for APCMs. Environmental standards such as the Paris Agreement and net-zero emission goals have pushed industries to explore alternative energy-saving materials. APCMs align with these sustainability targets, offering long-term energy and cost benefits. Policy-driven investments in research and pilot projects involving APCMs are strengthening the commercial viability of the technology, accelerating its penetration into new markets.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-16U177&lic=single-user

ADVANCED PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Europe dominates the APCM market owing to stringent building energy codes, strong emphasis on sustainability, and widespread use of PCMs in construction and HVAC systems.

North America follows closely, with growing applications in renewable energy and cold chain logistics.

In particular, as the market leader in Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM), BASF take the global market share of about 9%, other key manufacturers include Honeywell, Cryopak Entropy Solutions Inc., Climator Sweden AB, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Outlast Technologies, Dow Building Solutions, Chemours Company, PCM Energy Ltd and Rubitherm.

Key Players:

Cryopak

Entropy Solutions Inc.

Climator Sweden AB

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Outlast Technologies

Dow Building Solutions

Chemours Company

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

BASF

PCM

BASF AG

Honeywell

PCM Energy Ltd

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-16U177/Global_Advanced_Phase_Change_Materials_PCM_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global market for Bio-based Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) was valued at USD 137 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 203 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

- The global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market revenue was USD 1045.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2361.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- The global market for Formaldehyde-free Phase Change Material Microcapsules was valued at USD 20.5 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 33.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

- The global Phase Change Memory market was valued at USD 232 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 10100 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 70.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Thermal Energy Storage market was valued at USD 75.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 177.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The Global Liquid Thermal Interface Materials Market was valued at USD 1752 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3460 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Thermal Interface Materials market was valued at USD 1512.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2495.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global market for Thermal Insulation Material was valued at USD 74590 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 110800 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Building Insulation was estimated to be worth USD 43080 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 49820 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Lithium Solid-State Battery Sales Market

- Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-phase-change-materials-market-to-surge-with-rising-demand-for-energy-efficient-solutions--valuates-reports-302490965.html