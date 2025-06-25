Agentic AI Market worth $140.80 billion by 2032- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agentic AI Market is projected to grow from USD 13.81 billion in 2025 to USD 140.80 billion by 2032, at a substantial CAGR of 39.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2032 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2032 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Agent Role, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), OpenAI (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), LivePerson (US), Waymo (US), Tempus AI (US), Mobileye (Israel), Uber (US), DJI (China), Boston Dynamics (US), Shield AI (US), Anduril Industries (US), AeroVironment (US), Tesla (US), Kore.ai (US), Amelia (US), Softbank Robotics (Canada), Aisera (US), Rasa (US), Stability AI (UK), Infinitus Systems (US), Level AI (US), Leena AI (US), Cujo AI (US), Skydio (US), Cognigy (Germany), ANYbotics (Switzerland), Badger Technologies (US), Monica.im (Singapore), Deeproute.ai (US), Adept (US), Nanonets (US), Wayve (UK), Seegrid (US), and Blue River Technologies (US)

The Agentic AI Market is transforming rapidly as enterprises move beyond traditional automation toward goal-directed, adaptive systems capable of reasoning, planning, and decision-making. One of the most significant trends is the rise of orchestration frameworks that allow developers to build multi-agent systems with memory, tool use, and long-horizon task execution. These frameworks enable organizations to implement agents that work across APIs, structured data, and unstructured inputs to deliver end-to-end autonomy in workflows such as IT operations, financial processing, and customer service.

Another key dynamic is the convergence of generative AI and agentic architectures. Large language models are now being enhanced with planning and execution layers, giving rise to agents that can generate content and operate within enterprise systems. Meanwhile, physical deployments of embodied agents are gaining traction in logistics, healthcare, and field operations, fueled by advancements in real-time perception and edge-computing AI. Enterprises also prioritize agent observability, governance, and safety as these systems become more autonomous. With a growing demand for verticalized, domain-specific agents and increasing availability of agent-as-a-service platforms, the market is shifting toward scalable, composable ecosystems.

Strong enterprise demand for autonomous incident resolution has pushed IT support & service management to be the largest segment by agent role in 2025

IT support & service management will be the largest segment by agent role in 2025 due to the high volume, repeatability, and complexity of tasks well-suited for autonomous handling. Enterprises increasingly deploy agentic AI to automate incident triage, ticket routing, root cause analysis, and infrastructure provisioning-functions that traditionally require large support teams and structured workflows. These environments provide clean access to historical logs, standardized APIs, and well-defined KPIs, making them ideal for multi-agent orchestration and reasoning. Agentic systems in this domain reduce mean time to resolution, improve service uptime, and lower operational overhead, delivering clear and measurable ROI.

Additionally, major IT platforms are now integrating agentic capabilities directly into their ecosystems, allowing for plug-and-play deployments with enterprise-grade governance and observability. As organizations scale digital infrastructure and hybrid cloud operations, the demand for intelligent agents that can autonomously manage, remediate, and optimize IT services is accelerating. Many early adopters have already shifted to agent-first operating models in ITSM, creating a proven pathway for other sectors to follow. This widespread applicability, paired with enterprise urgency around operational efficiency, positions IT support and service management as the leading agent role segment by market share.

Professional service providers to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising agentic AI deployment across research, analysis, and client interaction.

Over the forecast period, professional service providers are expected to be the fastest-growing end users of agentic AI, driven by the sector's dependence on high-value, knowledge-intensive tasks that can benefit significantly from intelligent automation. The legal, consulting, auditing, and financial advisory industries involve extensive research, document generation, analysis, and client communication-areas where agentic AI can deliver substantial productivity gains. These agents are used to prepare case summaries, conduct compliance checks, analyze large datasets, and even manage project workflows by interacting with internal systems and external APIs. Unlike traditional automation, agentic AI can understand context, make decisions, and adapt its behavior dynamically, making it well-suited for the nuanced and client-specific nature of professional services. The segment rapidly grows due to rising client expectations for speed, personalization, and value. Firms using agentic systems can deliver faster turnaround, 24/7 availability, and scalable solutions without increasing staff. This evolution improves service quality and creates new monetization opportunities, making professional services a high-growth sector in the Agentic AI Market.

Asia Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, fueled by localized innovation, and accelerating agentic AI demand across finance and public services.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Agentic AI Market due to strong government backing, rapid digital infrastructure expansion, and rising enterprise automation demand across diverse industries. China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore actively invest in AI through national programs focused on smart cities, manufacturing modernization, and AI-led public service delivery. These initiatives drive large-scale adoption of agentic systems in logistics, transportation, healthcare, and governance. The region also benefits from a highly competitive technology ecosystem where startups and large enterprises build localized agentic solutions that accommodate regional languages, regulatory requirements, and infrastructure constraints.

In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-native platforms and the proliferation of mobile-first enterprise workflows are creating a favorable environment for deploying both computational and robotic agents on a scale. Retail, banking, and telecom use agentic AI for intelligent customer engagement, automated onboarding, and supply chain optimization. The cost sensitivity of many Asian markets is also accelerating the adoption of autonomous agents as businesses seek to scale operations without proportional increases in labor costs.

Top Key Companies in Agentic AI Market:

The major players in the Agentic AI Market include IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), OpenAI (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), LivePerson (US), Waymo (US), Tempus AI (US), Mobileye (Israel), Uber (US), DJI (China), Boston Dynamics (US), Shield AI (US), Anduril Industries (US), AeroVironment (US), Tesla (US), Kore.ai (US), Amelia (US), Softbank Robotics (Canada), Aisera (US), Rasa (US), Stability AI (UK), Infinitus Systems (US), Level AI (US), Leena AI (US), Cujo AI (US), Skydio (US), Cognigy (Germany), ANYbotics (Switzerland), Badger Technologies (US), Monica.im (Singapore), Deeproute.ai (US), Adept (US), Nanonets (US), Wayve (UK), Seegrid (US), and Blue River Technologies (US).

