Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A2P9R6 | ISIN: US77311W1018
NASDAQ
25.06.25 | 17:12
14,410 US-Dollar
-3,64 % -0,545
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2025 16:26 Uhr
Pomerantz LLP: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - RKT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit is pending against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company") (NYSE:RKT). Investors in Rocket Companies securitiesare advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Rocket Companies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. The class action is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Companies securities between March 29, 2021 and April 1, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

You have until July 8, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Elevance securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket's Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company's gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-investors-with-losses-1042484

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
