A.D. Banker Emphasizes National Insurance Awareness Day and the Importance of Educating Uninsured and Underinsured Populations

June 28 is dedicated to reviewing insurance policies, understanding and learning about coverage options, and ensuring comprehensive protection for individuals and businesses

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / A.D. Banker is proud to champion National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28. Dedicated to education and community engagement, A.D. Banker stresses the importance of being properly insured, encouraging individuals and businesses to review their current policies, explore different coverage types, and confirm they have the right protection in place for life's unexpected events.

Built on a strong commitment to its core value of making purpose attainable through the right education, A.D. Banker is shining a light on the need for consumer understanding as insurance coverage remains critically low. Currently, too many individuals remain uninsured or underinsured, and don't realize this until it's too late. Whether it's Life & Health, Auto, or Property & Casualty insurance, understanding and securing proper coverage is essential.

"There's an awareness day for just about everything these days--but this one can truly mean the difference between long-term financial stability or total disaster," says Pam Reihs, National Insurance Expert for A.D. Banker. "Read your current policies. Make an appointment with your insurance professional. Today's risks may not be covered by yesterday's policies. It is worth taking the time to make sure you and your family are protected from life's 'what ifs.'"

Beyond increasing personal awareness, this day also serves as an opportunity for insurance agents. A.D. Banker encourages professionals to help fill in this gap of knowledge with their local communities and client base, whether that is on social, in person, or through various local events. Just as valuable is the need for insurance agents to stay compliant and up to date with changing regulations so they can pass along evolving information to their clientele. This type of insider intel can significantly help agents exceed customer expectations and build lasting trust.

For those considering a career in insurance or seasoned professionals looking to expand their knowledge, A.D. Banker offers pre-licensing courses, continuing education programs, and a wealth of study tools. Check out ADBanker.com for more information.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams, and continue their insurance education. The high quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com . A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com .

Media Contact:

Career Certified Press

Press@CareerCertified.com

720.822.5314

Contact Information:

Liz Meitus

SVP Corporate Marketing

liz.meitus@careercertified.com

720-822-5314

Buse Kayar

busek@accessnewswire.com



SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a.d.-banker-emphasizes-national-insurance-awareness-day-and-the-1042911