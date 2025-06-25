Bank al Etihad and INVESTBANK Set Merger in Motion in Jordan's Largest Banking Deal

AMMAN, Jordan, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a defining moment for Jordan's financial sector, Bank al Etihad and INVESTBANK have received shareholder approval to proceed with a landmark merger - the largest of its kind in the country's banking history. The agreement, approved by the extraordinary general assemblies of both banks on 25 June 2025, marks the beginning of formal regulatory procedures that will see Bank al Etihad acquire 100% ownership of INVESTBANK in a share-based transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, all shares constituting INVESTBANK's capital will be transferred to Bank al Etihad, in exchange for in-kind shares that Bank al Etihad will issue and allocate to INVESTBANK's shareholders. With shareholder approval secured, the transaction is now in effect and will proceed within the required regulatory framework, subject to final clearance from the Central Bank of Jordan, the Companies Control Department, the Jordan Securities Commission, and the Securities Depository Center.

As part of the transaction, Bank al Etihad has raised its capital to JOD 325.2 million, securing full ownership of INVESTBANK's shares. This milestone paves the way for the next phase: a comprehensive institutional and operational merger that will align both banks' structures, teams, systems, and processes. The integration aims to enhance efficiency and elevate the quality of services provided to clients. The process will be carried out under the supervision of regulatory authorities and in full compliance with Jordanian law. In the meantime, INVESTBANK will continue to serve its clients without interruption.

Bank al Etihad reiterated that it looks forward to welcoming the employees of INVESTBANK and its subsidiaries into its institutional family, reaffirming its belief that people are the foundation of long-term success. The integration of talent and expertise from both banks is seen as a key driver in shaping a more resilient, innovative, and competitive banking institution.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Basem Salfiti, Chairman of Bank al Etihad, and Mr. Fahmi Abu Khadra, Chairman of INVESTBANK, described the deal as the culmination of a trusted institutional relationship built on mutual respect and shared vision. They emphasized that the merger reinforces the bank's leadership position in the market and expands its capacity for sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The leadership of both banks expressed deep appreciation to regulatory authorities for their guidance and support throughout the process and extended their gratitude to shareholders for their confidence. They also acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of the teams who have worked diligently to bring this milestone to fruition.

This merger represents the first of its kind in Jordan to be structured as a share-based acquisition and ranks among the largest consolidation efforts in the country's banking sector. Upon completion, the combined bank's total assets will reach approximately JOD 11 billion, with shareholders' equity exceeding JOD 1 billion, marking a new chapter in Jordan's financial evolution.

