Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to share that the evacuation order affecting the Town of Flin Flon has been lifted, and it is therefore expected that critical services and other businesses will resume activities.

Canadian Gold had temporarily paused drilling operations at its Tartan Mine Property near Flin Flon during the evacuation. Access to backcountry areas, including the Tartan Mine, remain restricted until further notice due to the close proximity to active forest fires. Once access is restored and the field crews have been able to return to the site, the Company will provide an update on surface infrastructure at Tartan.

"Our thoughts remain with those who were impacted, and we thank all the firefighters, EMS workers, RCMP, and emergency response teams who helped to protect the community and made this safe return possible." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO

Social Media Accounts:

X (Twitter)

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). (Tartan Lake Project Technical Report, Manitoba, Canada, April 2017 authored by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd.). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) holds a 5.7% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp, and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining, holds a 32.7% interest in Canadian Gold.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256756

SOURCE: Canadian Gold Corp.