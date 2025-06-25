MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the PFAS Filtration Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest PFAS Filtration Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Mineral Technologies, Inc., Aquasana Inc., Newterra Corporation, Eurowater, Aqua-Aerobic System, Inc. Hydroviv, Saltworks Technologies, Inc., Aclarity, Inc., Aquagga, Inc., and Onvector LLC, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the PFAS Filtration Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the PFAS Filtration Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Mineral Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in water treatment technologies and solutions, operating through two main business segments: Consumer & Specialties and Engineered Solutions. Within the Engineered Solutions segment, the company provides advanced treatment solutions for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). A key offering in this area is Fluoro-sorb adsorbent, a proprietary and NSF-certified product designed for the effective treatment of various PFAS compounds. This versatile solution binds a broad spectrum of PFAS contaminants and is suitable for diverse removal and remediation applications. It can also be used to manage contamination at its source through methods such as Permeable Reactive Barriers (PRB) and In Situ Stabilization and Solidification (ISS).

Aclarity, inc. is a leading player in the water technology sector, offering a comprehensive PFAS destruction solution under the brand name "The Aclarity Octa." This groundbreaking system is the first full-scale PFAS destruction technology to be deployed globally. The Aclarity Octa utilizes a proprietary electrochemical process to effectively break down and eliminate PFAS contaminants. This advanced approach goes beyond traditional removal methods by fully destroying the compounds rather than simply capturing them. The company's PFAS treatment solutions are applied across a wide range of sectors, including landfills, industrial facilities, wastewater treatment, drinking water systems, and aviation.

Aquasana is a leading company in the water filtration industry, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance filtration systems for both residential and commercial applications. The company offers a comprehensive range of home water filtration solutions that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 53 and 58 for the reduction of PFOA and PFOS.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the PFAS Filtration Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Contaminant type (PFOA & PFOS and multiple PFAS compounds), Environmental medium (Groundwater remediation, soil remediation, and surface water and sediment remediation), and Remediation technology (Membranes and chemicals), Technology Type (Water treatment systems and water treatment chemicals.) and place of treatment.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

