Scandion Oncology A/S: Scandion Oncology has applied for delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The liquidator of Scandion Oncology (the "Company") has today submitted an application for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq.

On March 27, 2025, the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolved on voluntary liquidation in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Danish Companies Act. The estimated time for final distribution of assets is H2 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Appointed Liquidator

Phone: +45 21227227

E-mail: info@scandiononcology.com

The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 25 June, 2025 at 14.00 CET.

About Scandion

Scandion Oncology (Scandion) is a clinical-stage biotech company using an innovative drug efflux pump inhibition technique with biomodulation capabilities on ABCG2 and UGT1A1 targets to revert drug resistance.

Drug resistance remains a massive problem in cancer treatment and in the development of new medicines. Scandion's lead compound SCO-101 is currently studying metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in its Phase 2 CORIST trial, while the PANTAX Phase 1 program is developing SCO-101 for pancreatic cancer.

Scandion is based in Copenhagen and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (ticker: SCOL). Vator Securities is the Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.