Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C6JV | ISIN: DK0060252690 | Ticker-Symbol: 3P7
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 16:37
147,85 Euro
-3,05 % -4,65
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDORA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANDORA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,15147,8517:42
147,15147,8517:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 11:30 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pandora A/S: Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that
BlackRock, Inc. has notified the company that it now holds 7,485,780 shares, corresponding to 9.47% of the total voting rights and share capital (previously 9.51%). Additionally, BlackRock, Inc. controls voting rights attached to financial instruments amounting to 0.50% (previously 0.49%). In total, BlackRock, Inc. control 9.98% of the company's voting rights (previously 10.01%).

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 37,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) in 2024.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

BILAL AZIZ
SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
biazi@pandora.net 		Corporate Communications

JOHAN MELCHIOR
VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

ADAM FUGLSANG
Director, Investor Relations
+45 6167 7425
adfug@pandora.net


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.