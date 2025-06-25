Concirrus and Leading Lloyd's Follow-Syndicate Unite to Redefine Submission Automation in Specialty Insurance

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, a provider of intelligent risk solutions for the specialty and commercial insurance markets today announced a strategic partnership with one of Lloyd's leading digital syndicates. The collaboration is set to enhance underwriting performance in the London Market by streamlining submission intake, improving risk analytics, and delivering real-time portfolio oversight. Together, the two organisations aim to transform how complex specialty risks are evaluated and processed, reducing manual workload and enabling faster, data-driven decisions that support more profitable underwriting.





"Underwriters are under growing pressure to respond quickly and price accurately for the risk written," said Andrew Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus. "This partnership automates the journey from inbox to underwriting decision - enabling intelligent submission handling, sharper risk selection, and portfolio-level insight, all in real time."

Key highlights of the partnership:

•Submission automation

Risk data is extracted at source and routed directly to underwriting platforms, removing the need for manual rekeying and accelerating the quote process.

•Advanced risk analytics

AI and machine learning models analyse risks at the class, line, and account level, uncovering hidden correlations and stress scenarios to support better-informed underwriting decisions.

•Portfolio and aggregation management

Custom dashboards offer underwriters and portfolio managers a live view of exposure levels, capital allocation, and performance metrics, enabling agile portfolio optimisation.

This partnership reflects the accelerating demand for submission automation in specialty insurance, where carriers seek to boost underwriting performance without adding operational overhead. When combined with the shift away from Excel-driven manual workflows, as reported in the Financial Times, has enabled insurers to issue quotes in minutes instead of days and "more than doubled their productivity".

This news follows a recent agreement with a top-ten North American insurer, further strengthening Concirrus' position as a global force in data-driven underwriting - trusted by carriers across London, the US, and international markets.



About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into quote-ready decisions in seconds. With a platform purpose-built for submission automation, data-driven decisioning, and real-time portfolio management, we help insurers unlock smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including property, casualty, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction, political violence, and terrorism. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

Learn more: https://concirrus.ai

Contact: Angela Kennedy • angela.kennedy@concirrus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5387645/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-and-leading-lloyds-follow-syndicate-unite-to-redefine-submission-automation-in-specialty-insurance-302491066.html