Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 16:54 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concirrus and Leading Lloyd's Follow-Syndicate Unite to Redefine Submission Automation in Specialty Insurance

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, a provider of intelligent risk solutions for the specialty and commercial insurance markets today announced a strategic partnership with one of Lloyd's leading digital syndicates. The collaboration is set to enhance underwriting performance in the London Market by streamlining submission intake, improving risk analytics, and delivering real-time portfolio oversight. Together, the two organisations aim to transform how complex specialty risks are evaluated and processed, reducing manual workload and enabling faster, data-driven decisions that support more profitable underwriting.

Concirrus Logo



"Underwriters are under growing pressure to respond quickly and price accurately for the risk written," said Andrew Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus. "This partnership automates the journey from inbox to underwriting decision - enabling intelligent submission handling, sharper risk selection, and portfolio-level insight, all in real time."

Key highlights of the partnership:
Submission automation
Risk data is extracted at source and routed directly to underwriting platforms, removing the need for manual rekeying and accelerating the quote process.

Advanced risk analytics
AI and machine learning models analyse risks at the class, line, and account level, uncovering hidden correlations and stress scenarios to support better-informed underwriting decisions.

Portfolio and aggregation management
Custom dashboards offer underwriters and portfolio managers a live view of exposure levels, capital allocation, and performance metrics, enabling agile portfolio optimisation.

This partnership reflects the accelerating demand for submission automation in specialty insurance, where carriers seek to boost underwriting performance without adding operational overhead. When combined with the shift away from Excel-driven manual workflows, as reported in the Financial Times, has enabled insurers to issue quotes in minutes instead of days and "more than doubled their productivity".

This news follows a recent agreement with a top-ten North American insurer, further strengthening Concirrus' position as a global force in data-driven underwriting - trusted by carriers across London, the US, and international markets.

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into quote-ready decisions in seconds. With a platform purpose-built for submission automation, data-driven decisioning, and real-time portfolio management, we help insurers unlock smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including property, casualty, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction, political violence, and terrorism. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

Learn more: https://concirrus.ai

Contact: Angela Kennedy • angela.kennedy@concirrus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5387645/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-and-leading-lloyds-follow-syndicate-unite-to-redefine-submission-automation-in-specialty-insurance-302491066.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.