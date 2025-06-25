Thompson Equipment Company: TECO Unveils New Website Highlighting Custom Flow and Analytical Solutions and Industrial Instrumentation

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Thompson Equipment Company (TECO), a trusted leader in industrial instrumentation and ISO 17025-certified calibration for over 75 years, announces the launch of its rebrand and redesigned website. The newly enhanced site showcases TECO's expanded capabilities as a full-scale provider of custom flow measurement solutions, magnetic flow meters, and precision instrumentation engineered for the most severe service environments.

Known across industries for expertly remanufacturing magnetic flow meters once considered "unrepairable," TECO has expanded its offerings to include engineered products, like the Severe Application Meter (SAM), the SAMHP (High Pressure), and the SAMBR (Brick-Lined). These solutions are designed specifically for high-pressure, high-wear, and abrasive flow applications in sectors such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, and chemical processing.

"People have always known TECO as the folks who fix the stuff no one else can, and that's still true," said Todd Thompson, CEO of TECO. "But we've also been designing and building our own custom instrumentation for years. This rebrand is about helping the industry see the full scope of what TECO can do, especially when it comes to increasing the life of solutions so our customers have fewer challenges and more uptime."

The new TECO website is designed with engineers, instrumentation and electrical (I&E) technicians, and OEM partners in mind, making it easier to:

Explore TECO's full line of TECO-built flow measurement solutions, including SAM, Drainac® freeness analyzers, and consistency measurement tools.

Access detailed product specifications, technical documentation, and ISO 17025 calibration resources in one location.

Quickly submit an RFQ, service inquiries, and repair requests.

Connect directly with TECO's expert team for tailored technical support.

The site also streamlines access to TECO's repair, calibration, and field services, enabling industrial teams to evaluate total system needs and minimize downtime.

Solutions for Severe Service Applications

TECO's product offering continues to expand with measurement and instrumentation products engineered to perform in the harshest environments, from chemical slurry systems and paper mills to oil and gas production.

"We've never seen a mag meter we can't fix," added Thompson. "We're here to solve problems, reduce downtime, and get folks the right solution the first time."

TECO's line of Severe Application Meters, including the SAMHP (High Pressure) and SAMBR (Brick-Lined), are built for flow measurement in high-wear environments. Decades of remanufacturing expertise have shaped TECO's ability to engineer and deliver magnetic flow meters with OEM-grade performance and reliability-backed by the same trusted warranties.

With this rebrand, TECO aims to shift long-standing perceptions and highlight value beyond third-party equipment servicing. The company continues to be vendor-agnostic, working across more than 60 brands, but is increasingly positioning its built by TECO instrumentation as a first-choice solution for technical buyers and engineers.

TECO's brand refresh reflects its commitment to:

Greater visibility for OEM and partner products.

Rapid response to quote and service requests.

Accessible documentation and self-service technical tools.

Long-term performance and reliability in industrial process environments.

Discover TECO's full range of industrial instrumentation, magnetic flow meters, and severe service solutions at https://www.teco-inc.com/.

