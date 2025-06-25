Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phone Ninjas Promotes Hannah Mullis to Senior Account Executive

Client-Focused Strategist Elevated to Lead Key Dealership Partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Phone Ninjas, the automotive industry's leader in dealership-specific coaching and training, proudly announces the promotion of Hannah Mullis to Senior Account Executive. Known for her attention to detail, relationship-building skills, and hands-on approach, Hannah's promotion reflects her significant impact on dealership performance and her growing role in international client strategy.

HM

HM
Hannah Mullis

"Hannah has become an unbelievable partner to the dealerships she supports," said Chris Vitale, Chief Operating Officer at Phone Ninjas. "She doesn't just manage accounts-she makes them better. Her ability to understand what's really happening in the showroom and offer tailored solutions is what makes her stand out and so effective."

Since joining Phone Ninjas, Hannah has worked directly with sales, service, and BDC teams, bridging data with real-world coaching to help dealers improve appointment set and show rates, as well as overall customer interactions. In her new role, she'll take the lead on high-profile accounts, mentor team members, and play a larger part in strategic growth initiatives.

"Our dealers are under enormous pressure," said Hannah. "They don't need fluff. They need results: fewer fumbled opportunities, more appointments set, more appointments show, and more sales made. That's what we're here for, and I'm excited to keep pushing that mission forward."

About Phone Ninjas

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas helps businesses master all client-facing communications with one goal in mind: better conversations that lead to better results. Through expertly designed ongoing coaching and training programs that support the sales, service, and parts departments, Phone Ninjas helps dealers turn all client interactions into appointments that show and buy - the right way.

Contact Information

Chris Vitale
Chief Operating Officer
chrisv@phoneninjas.com
4403648009

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apsy2xOi2dc

.

SOURCE: Phone Ninjas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phone-ninjas-promotes-hannah-mullis-to-senior-account-executive-1041514

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.