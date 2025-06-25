Phone Ninjas Promotes Hannah Mullis to Senior Account Executive

Client-Focused Strategist Elevated to Lead Key Dealership Partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Phone Ninjas, the automotive industry's leader in dealership-specific coaching and training, proudly announces the promotion of Hannah Mullis to Senior Account Executive. Known for her attention to detail, relationship-building skills, and hands-on approach, Hannah's promotion reflects her significant impact on dealership performance and her growing role in international client strategy.

"Hannah has become an unbelievable partner to the dealerships she supports," said Chris Vitale, Chief Operating Officer at Phone Ninjas. "She doesn't just manage accounts-she makes them better. Her ability to understand what's really happening in the showroom and offer tailored solutions is what makes her stand out and so effective."

Since joining Phone Ninjas, Hannah has worked directly with sales, service, and BDC teams, bridging data with real-world coaching to help dealers improve appointment set and show rates, as well as overall customer interactions. In her new role, she'll take the lead on high-profile accounts, mentor team members, and play a larger part in strategic growth initiatives.

"Our dealers are under enormous pressure," said Hannah. "They don't need fluff. They need results: fewer fumbled opportunities, more appointments set, more appointments show, and more sales made. That's what we're here for, and I'm excited to keep pushing that mission forward."

About Phone Ninjas

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas helps businesses master all client-facing communications with one goal in mind: better conversations that lead to better results. Through expertly designed ongoing coaching and training programs that support the sales, service, and parts departments, Phone Ninjas helps dealers turn all client interactions into appointments that show and buy - the right way.

