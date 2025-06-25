Anzeige
25.06.2025
Sellvia LLC: The All-in-One Ecommerce Platform Powering the Next Generation of Online Entrepreneurs

The platform's growth also reflects a broader shift happening in the global economy.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The all-in-one online ecommerce platform for modern sellers is growing rapidly - and it's showing no signs of slowing down. With more than 1.5 million clients worldwide, over $31.6 billion in annual revenue generated by Sellvia-powered businesses, and 15 years of experience in ecommerce, Sellvia is helping shape the future of online business on a global scale.

Whether someone is launching their first store or looking to scale an existing business, the platform offers everything entrepreneurs need - from ready-to-go online stores to built-in marketing tools and expert support. And as more people look to digital business as a primary source of income, Sellvia is making it easier and faster than ever to get started.

Around the world, the number of new online entrepreneurs is growing rapidly. That growth is driven by several key factors: expanding internet access, changing consumer behavior, and the rise of user-friendly technology that lowers the barrier to entry. More people than ever are shopping online - and more individuals are building businesses to meet that demand. In the U.S., the impact is especially significant. As one of the world's largest ecommerce markets, the country benefits from over 90% internet penetration and a deeply rooted online shopping culture.

Platforms like Sellvia contribute directly to the growth of small businesses and the broader digital economy by equipping everyday people with tools and infrastructure once reserved for large companies.

Unlike fragmented solutions that require multiple providers, Sellvia's all-in-one platofrm gives entrepreneurs everything under one roof - saving time, reducing complexity, and helping sellers stay focused on what matters: growing their revenue.

As ecommerce continues to expand and evolve, Sellvia stands out as a platform not just following the trend - but driving it. Its swift adoption, global reach, and billions in annual seller revenue show just how powerful accessible ecommerce tools can be when placed in the hands of determined entrepreneurs. To learn more how to join a platform - visit Sellvia.

Contact Information

Anna Razumovskaya
Head of Brand Development Department
anna.razumovskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-all-in-one-ecommerce-platform-powering-the-next-generation-o-1042868

