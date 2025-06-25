LakePoint Sports Takes Bold, Inspired Approach to NIL With Launch of LakePoint Athlete Program

Groundbreaking Initiative Pairs Top-Ranked Athletes with National Brands in Media-Driven Content Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, is once again setting the standard for innovation in the industry with the launch of its LakePoint Athlete Program - a first-of-its-kind name, image, and likeness (NIL) inspired content-centric initiative that pairs elite youth athletes at the center of branded storytelling and media partnerships.

Through this creative approach, the LakePoint Athlete Program provides access to national brands through curated partnerships within LakePoint's robust portfolio of over 60 brand partners. When paired with LakePoint's expansive multi-media offerings, athletes gain unprecedented exposure across the country. LakePoint's ecosystem creates a unique opportunity for young athletes to elevate their personal brands, build connections with national industry-leading brands, and share their stories through LakePoint's professionally produced network designed to spotlight their talent at every turn.

At the heart of the LakePoint Athlete Program is a deep commitment to protecting the interests of each athlete involved. As the youth sports landscape continues to evolve with greater access to exposure and brand collaboration, LakePoint is focused on ensuring that these opportunities are delivered responsibly. From clear communication and consent around content usage to aligning athletes with brands that reflect their values, LakePoint is taking a thoughtful, athlete-first approach. The program is designed not only to elevate talent but also to educate and empower these young players and their families-ensuring that every step forward in the spotlight comes with a strong foundation of trust, integrity, and support.

In a bold move that further cements LakePoint's reputation as the country's leading platform for travel and youth sports innovation, LakePoint is proud to announce the first class of LakePoint Athletes:

? Geno Goralski (2026, OF)

? Austin Tamborra (2027, OF)

? Dominic Rossy (2028, C/RHP)

Each athlete is nationally ranked by Prep Baseball and recognized as a standout both on and off the field, excelling in athletic performance, academic achievement, and community impact.

"This initiative represents the next evolution of our media strategy - where athletes, brands, and content come together to create a win for everyone involved," said Cory McCartney, LakePoint Sports Vice President of Media. "We couldn't be more excited about the caliber of athletes we're working with and the partnerships already in place."

By pairing athletes with iconic baseball brands like Rawlings Sporting Goods and cutting-edge innovators like Curve Test Center, the LakePoint Athlete Program offers a unique opportunity for these partners to authentically connect with the next generation of elite players. The content created through this program puts brand stories directly into the hands - and feeds - of highly engaged sports audiences, parents, coaches, and scouts.

LakePoint's platform acts as the bridge between athlete and brand, enabling meaningful engagement and maximum exposure. With high-quality content and a built-in distribution strategy that spans digital, social, and on-site activations, partners can leverage the credibility and visibility that comes with being associated with LakePoint and its top-tier athletes. It's not just about product placement-it's about building brand loyalty at the grassroots level of the sport.

The LakePoint Athlete Program kicks off with collaborations between these standout players and Rawlings Sporting Goods and Curve Test Center, two industry leaders in sports equipment and performance testing. Content will be crafted by the LakePoint media team, showcasing the athletes through compelling social and digital storytelling - elevating not only the brands but also the personal platforms of each athlete.

With an unmatched digital footprint and media production infrastructure, LakePoint Sports continues to drive the future of content and brand partnerships in youth sports. The Athlete Program is just the latest in a string of industry-leading innovations that positions LakePoint as the definitive home for high-level athletes and forward-thinking partners.

"This is bigger than just baseball," said Greg Barckhoff, EVP, Partnerships & Marketing. "We're building a platform that can scale across sports, creating authentic engagement between athletes, brands, and fans in a way that's never been done at this level in the travel and youth sports space."

Athlete Highlights

? Geno Goralski (Georgia Jackets): No. 8 ranked 2026 OF in Georgia. 6.88 60-yard dash, 98.9 mph exit velocity, 2024 Future Games selection.

"It's really exciting to be part of something this big. I'm pumped to represent the program and make the most of it," said Goralski.

? Austin Tamborra (6-4-3 DP Baseball): No. 3 ranked 2027 OF in Georgia, No. 44 nationally at position. 6.77 60-yard dash, 99.2 mph exit velocity, 92 mph from OF.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of the first class of LakePoint Athletes," Tamborra said. "It's an incredible opportunity to represent a brand that supports athletes like me both on and off the field. I'm excited to grow and learn through this opportunity."

? Dominic Rossy (Aviators): No. 4 ranked 2028 catcher in Georgia, No. 15 nationally at position. 2.00 pop time, 98.9 mph bat speed, 86 mph fastball.

"I will do the best I can to represent the LakePoint Athletes Program with the utmost respect," said Rossy.

All content will be generated by LakePoint's media team and shared across its powerful distribution channels, as well as by the athletes and partners themselves. This integrated approach ensures each piece of content drives brand visibility, enhances athlete profiles, and contributes to the continued growth of LakePoint's national platform.

With plans to expand into additional sports, the LakePoint Athlete Program marks a new era for how youth athletes are positioned, supported, and celebrated in a digital-first world.

SOURCE: LakePoint Sports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/lakepoint-sports-takes-bold-inspired-approach-to-nil-with-launch-o-1042981