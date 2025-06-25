New to The Street Breaks Interview Records with Global Icons KITON, Goldman Sachs, Ford Motors, and IMG Academy via Merrill Lynch

KITON Segment Surpasses 1 Million Views as New to The Street Continues to Dominate Financial Media Across Broadcast, Digital, and Outdoor Platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the most influential financial media platforms in the world, has broken new records with its latest wave of interviews featuring legendary fashion house KITON, financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), automotive icon Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and elite sports and education institution IMG Academy, featured through its collaboration with Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

The segment featuring KITON has officially surpassed 1 million views, making it one of the most impactful interviews in the company's 16-year broadcast history. These results underscore New to The Street's expansive influence and trusted position as the go-to media outlet for premium financial storytelling.

"We're just getting started," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This momentum confirms our platform's power to spotlight the world's most recognized brands while elevating emerging leaders. We expect these numbers to grow even faster as we expand into the Middle East and across Asia by year's end."

In addition to KITON's viral performance, the recent Goldman Sachs and Ford interviews have driven strong national viewership, while the IMG Academy / Merrill Lynch profile continues to generate buzz among investors, educators, and sports fans globally.

Each featured interview is supported by New to The Street's unmatched media ecosystem:

National TV broadcasts on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business , reaching over 225 million homes weekly

2.85 million+ YouTube subscribers with powerful cross-promotion

30-day social media campaigns across LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Outdoor dominance with 8-story digital billboards in Times Square and across NYC's Financial District

Earned media coverage syndicated to ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

With a global audience in over 40 countries, and new offices recently launched in Malaysia and Dubai, New to The Street is poised to become the #1 sponsored and earned financial media platform in the world by 2026.

