Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 17:12
9,075 Euro
-1,74 % -0,161
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,07617:35
9,0509,07617:35
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Breaks Interview Records with Global Icons KITON, Goldman Sachs, Ford Motors, and IMG Academy via Merrill Lynch

KITON Segment Surpasses 1 Million Views as New to The Street Continues to Dominate Financial Media Across Broadcast, Digital, and Outdoor Platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the most influential financial media platforms in the world, has broken new records with its latest wave of interviews featuring legendary fashion house KITON, financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), automotive icon Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and elite sports and education institution IMG Academy, featured through its collaboration with Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

The segment featuring KITON has officially surpassed 1 million views, making it one of the most impactful interviews in the company's 16-year broadcast history. These results underscore New to The Street's expansive influence and trusted position as the go-to media outlet for premium financial storytelling.

"We're just getting started," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This momentum confirms our platform's power to spotlight the world's most recognized brands while elevating emerging leaders. We expect these numbers to grow even faster as we expand into the Middle East and across Asia by year's end."

In addition to KITON's viral performance, the recent Goldman Sachs and Ford interviews have driven strong national viewership, while the IMG Academy / Merrill Lynch profile continues to generate buzz among investors, educators, and sports fans globally.

Each featured interview is supported by New to The Street's unmatched media ecosystem:

  • National TV broadcasts on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business, reaching over 225 million homes weekly

  • 2.85 million+ YouTube subscribers with powerful cross-promotion

  • 30-day social media campaigns across LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

  • Outdoor dominance with 8-story digital billboards in Times Square and across NYC's Financial District

  • Earned media coverage syndicated to ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

With a global audience in over 40 countries, and new offices recently launched in Malaysia and Dubai, New to The Street is poised to become the #1 sponsored and earned financial media platform in the world by 2026.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international financial media TV brands - broadcasting sponsored content since 2009. Airing weekly on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business, the program features interviews with public and private companies, institutional thought leaders, and market disruptors across a range of industries.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Director of Media Relations
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-breaks-interview-records-with-global-icons-kiton-goldman-sac-1042972

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.