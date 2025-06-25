AM Best will exhibit at the Managing General Agents' Association's (MGAA) annual conference, which will take place 3 July 2025 at Old Billingsgate in London.

During the full-day event, AM Best representatives will be available to discuss its Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). This industry-first tool provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs, which is a blanket term to capture managing general agents (MGA), coverholders and other similar entities. A Performance Assessment helps insurers make more-informed decisions when choosing underwriting partners.

William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development will attend the event. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, as well as its research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

The MGAA is a trade organisation that represents the interests of its U.K.-based MGA members. For more information about the MGAA's 2025 conference, which is themed as "Navigating a Bright Future," please visit here.

For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant Senior Events Coordinator

+44 20 7397 0273

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com