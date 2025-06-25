Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: 578273 | ISIN: GB0000496611
OneView Commerce, Inc.: OneView's Composable Unified Commerce Capabilities Support Australia Post's Digital Transformation

The new OneView point of sale performed exceptionally well in the first peak season, with record transaction volumes executed

BOSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce today announced the completion of the first year of Australia Post's rollout of OneView's point of sale in more than 3,500 of its Post Offices in Australia.

OneView transforms retail technology with cloud-native, agile solutions built on a composable Unified Commerce platform that empowers the rapid transformation of store and customer experiences.

Australia Post's now modernized point of sale system, POST+, replaces a more than 30-year-old legacy system. As a unified commerce platform delivering native cloud technologies, OneView provides improved functionality and the ability to quickly and easily deliver system upgrades and improvements.

OneView enabled Australia Post to implement a streamlined, highly effective, build-it-once, deploy-it-everywhere approach, significantly lowering the costs and risks associated with digital transformation. This journey started with the successful POS+ mobile project and progressed to the comprehensive POST+ digital transformation. Australia Post is now positioned to manage and grow its extensive service offerings, leveraging a composable, scalable point of sale system that seamlessly integrates numerous new and existing application services into user-friendly and enriched experiences. This optimization has reduced training time and boosted team member satisfaction.

"In its first peak season, POST+ performed exceptionally well with record transaction volumes through the new system," said Australia Post Executive General Manager Retail, Brand and Marketing, Josh Bannister. "With the new technology now implemented, we're in a position to move quickly to respond to the evolving needs of our customers."

With this level of composability and control now part of their modern point of sale experience, Australia Post can identify and execute new strategies to meet rapidly evolving customer expectations with secure business services, deliver long-term brand differentiation, and position itself to achieve robust profitability objectives. OneView supports Australia Post's complex infrastructure, which manages thousands of locations and hundreds of millions of transactions quickly and efficiently.

"We applaud the vision and leadership of Australia's largest retail network in proving the value of agility, speed and cloud innovation in this retail technology transformation," said OneView CEO Linda Palanza. "Enthusiastic customer and employee acceptance continues to indicate the solution's success and longevity as Australia Post has positioned itself as a clear innovation leader with the foundation to support powerful and sustainable business growth."

About OneView Commerce
OneView transforms retail technology with cloud-native, agile solutions built on a composable unified commerce platform that empowers the rapid transformation of store and customer experiences. The cloud-native and API-first architecture powers composable point of sale and store solutions, enabling retailers to efficiently deliver on complex digital transformation objectives. OneView maximizes retail profitability with integrated store fulfillment, omnichannel checkout, enterprise promotions and real-time inventory.

Contact:
Lexy Johnson
OneView Commerce, Inc.
617.292.0400 x716
lexy.johnson@oneviewcommerce.com

OneView is a trademark of OneView Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

OneView supports Australia Post's complex point of sale infrastructure, which manages thousands of locations and hundreds of millions of transactions quickly and efficiently.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717988/OneView_Commerce_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717989/AUS_POST_X_ORAN_PARK_203.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oneviews-composable-unified-commerce-capabilities-support-australia-posts-digital-transformation-302490475.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
