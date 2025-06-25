Quside Technologies Recognized as Emerging Player by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants in True Random Number Generators (TRNG)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quside Technologies has been recognized as an emerging leader in the true random number generator (TRNG) market on the 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets. Players in this category typically have an established product portfolio and a strong global presence. Moreover, they possess a strong legacy of research and business collaborations with prominent industry stakeholders.

A TRNG is a hardware-based device that produces genuine random numbers by tapping into inherently unpredictable physical phenomena, such as electronic noise, thermal variations, or radioactive decay. Unlike pseudo-random number generators (PRNGs), which use deterministic algorithms and can potentially be replicated or predicted, TRNGs derive their randomness directly from chaotic natural processes. This makes them highly suitable for applications demanding strong security and unpredictability, including cryptography, secure communications, and advanced scientific simulations.

The growing demand for secure encryption and cryptographic systems is a major driver of the TRNG market. TRNGs play a vital role in generating high-entropy random numbers essential for secure communications, cryptographic key generation, and authentication protocols. Their importance is further amplified by the rise of quantum computing, which poses a serious threat to conventional encryption methods like RSA and ECC due to their reliance on deterministic algorithms.

TRNGs are critical to post-quantum cryptography, as they supply the entropy needed to generate quantum-resistant keys and secure protocols.

In 2024, Quside Technologies formed 3 strategic partnerships with Thales, Keyfactor and PQShield Ltd., covering the areas of HSM, PKI and PQC, respectively. The strategic partnerships deliver a quantum-safe security solution by combining Quside's quantum random number generators with Thales HSM's, Keyfactor's PKI and PQShield's post-quantum cryptographic technologies respectively. These integrated solutions support seamless implementation of quantum-resistant cryptography within PKCS#11, Bouncy Castle (EJBCA) and OpenSSL 3.2+ environments, enhancing the security of applications such as TLS 1.3, X.509 PKI, VPNs, and zero-trust architectures.

The collaboration ensures compliance with NIST and FIPS standards, providing robust protection against both future quantum and classical cyber security threats.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, and distributors, along with secondary research such as product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, whitepapers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player with respect to various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 20 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace of its kind in the world, looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend. It is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space, providing users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions and enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike, while experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets building a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like

Smart Robots Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025,

HVAC Controls Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, and

Manufacturing Execution System Startups/SMEs Companies 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90% of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quside-technologies-recognized-as-emerging-player-by-marketsandmarkets-360quadrants-in-true-random-number-generators-trng-302490675.html