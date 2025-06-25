The Insight Partners: High Heat Bearing Market Size worth $10.71 billion by 2031 | 6.8% CAGR

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global high heat bearing market is observing significant growth owing to increasing investments in the aerospace & defense sector and burgeoning investments in renewable energy projects.

The High Heat Bearing Market was valued at US$ 6.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 10.71 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during 2025-2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the high heat bearing market comprises a vast array of type, industry, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Dynamics and Insights: The growing emphasis on renewable energy initiatives such as solar, wind, and geothermal energy holds a profitable potential for the expansion of the high heat bearing market. These specialized bearings made out of materials such as alloys, ceramics, and composites can tolerate intense temperatures and chemical exposure without showing any signs of immediate degradation. As a result, they are used in a variety of industries, notably those requiring energy generation and transmission.



Geothermal energy involves extracting heat from beneath the Earth's surface, where temperatures can range from 150°C to more than 400°C. Thus, the progress of the renewable energy sectors presents significant opportunities for the growth of the high heat bearings market in the coming years. Investments in renewable energy projects are growing due to the burgeoning need for clean energy owing to support extended by governments to meet sustainability goals. According to the International Energy Agency, global spending on clean energy technologies and infrastructure is on track to hit US$ 2 trillion in 2024. Moreover, various players across the world are investing in renewable energy projects.



In December 2024, GuarantCo, a member of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, expect to unlock an investment of US$ 500 million in new renewable power development through a groundbreaking agreement with Etana Energy, a South African energy trading firm. GuarantCo and BII will offer Etana US$ 100 million (US$ 50 million from each) in default guarantee financing for South Africa's largest 'energy wheeling framework' transaction. Such investments in renewable energy plants are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the high heat bearing market in the coming years.



Regional Insights: The high heat bearing market in South and Central America is experiencing steady growth with the ongoing industrialization and modernization efforts, which propel the demand for advanced, durable components.



The oil and gas industry in South and Central America generates a significant demand for high heat bearings. The region is rich in oil reserves, and countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, and Colombia are key players in the global oil market. As these nations continue to explore and extract oil from extreme and remote locations, these sites require bearings that can operate in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Brazil's Petrobras, a state-controlled oil giant, relies heavily on heat-resistant bearings for their offshore oil drilling operations, where the machinery operates under extreme thermal stress.



High heat bearings are used in pumps, compressors, and turbines to ensure smooth operations despite the deteriorating effects of high temperatures involved in the extraction and refining processes. Countries such as Chile, Colombia, and Peru are driving the growth of the high heat bearing market in the Rest of South & Central America through their expanding mining, oil, and energy sectors.



Chile is a hub of copper mines, wherein high-heat-resistant materials are essential in the extraction and refining processes. Mining operations in this region rely on specialized materials such as heat-resistant alloys and ceramics for the machinery used in high-temperature environments. These countries have been positive in the expansion of existing and exploration of new gas reserves. In September 2023, Ecopetrol stated the ongoing expansion of its offshore gas rig, which is scheduled to be operational by 2027.



In August 2023, Exxon stated plans to develop its sixth offshore oil project in Guyana, with an investment of US$ 12,93 billion. Such developments fuel the high heat bearing market growth in the Rest of South & Central America.



Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the high heat bearing market with the highest market share in 2024.

Market Segmentation

In terms of type, the high heat bearing market is segmented into plain bearings, roller bearings, and deep groove ball bearings. Among these, roller bearings have a significant share in 2024, and this is owing to increased demand from the food and beverages processing industry.

Based on industry, the high heat heating market is divided into metal processing, aerospace, defense, food and beverages, energy and power, manufacturing, automotive, and others. The manufacturing segment held the largest share in the high heat bearing market in 2024.

The high heat bearing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the high heat bearing market include NSK Ltd, NTN Corporation, RBC Bearings Incorporated, AB SKF, Technymon Global Bearing Technologies S.r.l., DURBAL Metallwarenfabrik GmbH (Rollon Group), Dalian Chengfeng Bearing Sales Co., Ltd, Scheerer Bearing Corporation, Graphite Metallizing Corporation, and ISK bearings (JOTA Group)

Trending Topics: heat-resistant coatings, refractory materials, plain bearings, among others

Global Headlines on the High Heat Bearing Market

'Scheerer Bearing, a bearing manufacturer and global supplier, has launched a comprehensive online catalog, including a wide selection of ball, roller, and thrust bearings, created by CADENAS PARTsolutions. Scheerer Bearing, which has been in business for almost six decades, specializes in engineering precision bearings that are suited to the specific needs of their clients across a wide range of industries.'

'NTN Corporation has developed a new special heat treatment technology, 'HA-C.' 'This technology achieves the industry's highest level in high load capacity of bearing, allowing to replace bearings that are more compact and lighter than the conventional bearings. Additionally, it realizes dimensional stability at high temperatures, contaminated lubrication resistance, and wear resistance with a high level, which was difficult to achieve with the conventional heat treatment technology, contributing to downsizing, lightening, and saving energy of drive units for automobiles, including e-Axles for electric vehicles (EVs).'

Conclusion

High-heat bearings are critical components in modern industry, designed to perform reliably in extreme temperatures. They are widely used in metallurgy, kilns, glass manufacturing, heat treatment furnaces, and automotive paint systems. The growing demand in food and beverage processing, along with rapid industrialization and increased investments in aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors, is fueling market growth. Additionally, the rise of renewable energy investments presents new opportunities, while the integration of sensors and advanced technologies is shaping market trends.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, high heat bearing manufacturers, and end-users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

