Lotus Technology Inc.: Lotus Technology Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Delivered close to 1,300 vehicles 1

Total revenue reached $93 million

Gross margin was 12% as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased

The operating loss in the first quarter narrowed by more than 50% year-on-year to $103 million

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company"), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company achieved total deliveries1 of 1,274 units, reflecting the scheduled transition period before upgraded models commence deliveries and the effect of prior destocking. The deliveries were primarily contributed from the Europe, North America and China markets.

In the first quarter, Lotus started revamping the lineup for its Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT with upgraded configuration and competitive pricing. Customer deliveries of these upgraded models kicked-off in the second quarter in China, and is expected to start in Europe in the third quarter.

Recently, Lotus introduced 2026 Emira V6 SE, Emira Turbo as well as EMIRA Clark limited edition, catering to international market needs. Building on its racing heritage, Lotus has partnered with strategic allies to launch a national-level GT single-make racing series in China.

Deliveries1 by Model Type Jan-Mar, 2025 Jan-Mar, 2024 %Change (YoY) Lifestyle SUV and Sedan 719 1,047 -31% Sportscars 555 1,147 -52% Total 1,274 2,194 -42%

Deliveries1 by Region Jan-Mar, 2025 % by region Jan-Mar, 2024 % by region Europe 402 32% 652 30% China 407 32% 531 24% North America 412 32% 681 31% Rest of the World 53 4% 316 15% Total 1,274 100% 2,194 100%

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

Total revenues were $93 million, a 46% YoY decrease.

were $93 million, a 46% YoY decrease. Gross margin was 12%, versus 18% in the same period of 2024. It was a notable recovery from 3% for the full year of 2024, as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased.

was 12%, versus 18% in the same period of 2024. It was a notable recovery from 3% for the full year of 2024, as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased. Operating loss was $103 million, a 56% YoY decrease.

was $103 million, a 56% YoY decrease. Net loss was $183 million, a 29% YoY reduction.

was $183 million, a 29% YoY reduction. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $136 million, a 33% YoY reduction.





Key Financial Results

The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the first three months ended March 31, 2025.

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Jan-Mar, 2025 Jan-Mar, 2024 % Change (YoY) Revenues 93 173 (46 %) Cost of revenues 82 143 (43 %) Gross profit 11 30 (63 %) Gross margin (%) 12 % 18 % (6 %) Operating loss (103 ) (233 ) (56 %) Net loss (183 ) (258 ) (29 %) Adjusted net loss(A) (183 ) (223 ) (18 %) Adjusted EBITDA(A) (136 ) (204 ) (33 %)

(A) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Appendix C - Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.

Recent Developments

Lotus GT racing series: On May 30, Lotus launched a national-level GT single-make racing series, featuring five rounds spanning China and Malaysia. The racing series stands as China's premier FIA-recognized GT series eligible for International C-license upgrades.

On May 30, Lotus launched a national-level GT single-make racing series, featuring five rounds spanning China and Malaysia. The racing series stands as China's premier FIA-recognized GT series eligible for International C-license upgrades. Release of 2024 ESG Report: On May 26, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its progress in advancing sustainable practices, developing innovative green products, and demonstrating global leadership in clean mobility.

On May 26, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its progress in advancing sustainable practices, developing innovative green products, and demonstrating global leadership in clean mobility. New model: Lotus is set to unveil its first PHEV model this year. The model is built on Hyper Hybrid EV technology which was launched in late 2024. The 900V Hyper Hybrid EV technology features a Hybrid Electric Drivetrain and dual Hyper Charging technology.

CEO and CFO comments

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are encouraged by the progress made this quarter, particularly the steady recovery in our margin profile and continued contribution in international markets. We remain closely attuned to evolving dynamics in key markets such as the U.S., and are actively evaluating strategic pathways as well as localization opportunities to further strengthen our presence and expand sales operations in the global markets."

Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, added: "The continued progress in streamlining our cost structure underscores our commitment to operational discipline. In the first quarter, gross margin improved to 12%, marking a significant return to a positive range and early signs of recovery. We have also achieved six consecutive quarters of reduced operating expenses. We are committed to further enhance our efficiency and overall profitability."

Conference call

Lotus Tech management will host an earnings conference call at Eastern 8:00 a.m June 25, 2025 (14:00 European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).

There will be a live audio webcast and replay available following completion of the call on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.group-lotus.com/.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with conference call access information, including dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Participant online registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3097559085e14dde9c9dbd9d79865cea

Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation, and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Lotus Tech defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expenses, depreciation of property, equipment and software, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Appendix C - Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com

Appendix A

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)

As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 122,581 103,072 Restricted cash 406,441 379,293 Accounts receivable - third parties, net 63,931 117,076 Accounts receivable - related parties, net 118,416 107,816 Inventories 143,394 188,582 Prepayments and other current assets - third parties, net 91,021 72,541 Prepayments and other current assets - related parties, net 67,953 74,558 Total current assets 1,013,737 1,042,938 Non-current assets Restricted cash 2,525 2,572 Investment securities - related parties 1,326 2,221 Securities pledged to an investor 321,357 315,796 Loan receivable from a related party 281,800 269,539 Property, equipment and software, net 310,864 316,447 Intangible assets 116,492 116,500 Operating lease right-of-use assets 141,078 144,029 Equity method investments 7,458 7,499 Other non-current assets - third parties 69,035 67,009 Other non-current assets - related parties 1,199 1,113 Total non-current assets 1,253,134 1,242,725 Total assets 2,266,871 2,285,663

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Con'd)

(All amounts in thousands)

As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 US$ US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Short term borrowings - third parties 675,818 602,949 Short-term borrowings - related parties 314,446 199,570 Accounts payable - third parties 62,277 61,752 Accounts payable - related parties 302,210 410,433 Contract liabilities - third parties 32,223 33,964 Operating lease liabilities - third parties 13,757 14,094 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - third parties 391,485 389,791 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties 215,356 214,760 Share buyback forward liabilities 122,771 117,059 Put option liabilities - third parties - 309,115 Convertible notes - related parties 116,089 113,910 Total current liabilities 2,246,432 2,467,397 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities - third parties 7,899 8,683 Operating lease liabilities - third parties 65,550 68,331 Operating lease liabilities - related parties 10,696 10,729 Put option liabilities - third parties 377,853 - Warrant Liabilities 1,974 3,340 Exchangeable notes 114,776 102,999 Convertible notes - third parties 69,997 74,246 Deferred income 294,324 293,923 Other non-current liabilities - third parties 117,183 114,770 Other non-current liabilities - related parties 1,398 1,471 Total non-current liabilities 1,061,650 678,492 Total liabilities 3,308,082 3,145,889

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (con'd)

(All amounts in thousands)

As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 US$ US$ SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Ordinary shares 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 1,785,749 1,785,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income 57,302 55,165 Accumulated deficit (2,876,521 ) (2,693,698 ) Total shareholders' deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,033,463 ) (852,862 ) Noncontrolling interests (7,748 ) (7,364 ) Total shareholders' deficit (1,041,211 ) (860,226 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit 2,266,871 2,285,663

Appendix B

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 US$ US$ Revenues: Sales of goods 84,608 160,784 Service revenues 8,215 12,298 Total revenues 92,823 173,082 Cost of revenues: Cost of goods sold (77,833 ) (139,273 ) Cost of services (3,841 ) (3,495 ) Total cost of revenues (81,674 ) (142,768 ) Gross profit 11,149 30,314 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (48,602 ) (104,692 ) Selling and marketing expenses (39,584 ) (103,489 ) General and administrative expenses (30,664 ) (56,970 ) Government grants 4,706 1,519 Total operating expenses (114,144 ) (263,632 ) Operating loss (102,995 ) (233,318 ) Interest expenses (34,268 ) (3,947 ) Interest income 6,666 1,665 Investment income (loss), net 4,640 (1,394 ) Share of results of equity method investments (412 ) 201 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 13,847 (6,667 ) Changes in fair values of liabilities, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk (69,671 ) (14,623 ) Loss before income taxes (182,193 ) (258,083 ) Income tax expense (632 ) (142 ) Net loss (182,825 ) (258,225 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (356 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (182,823 ) (257,869 ) Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares - (2,979 ) Net loss available to ordinary shareholders (182,823 ) (260,848 ) Loss per ordinary share1 -Basic and diluted (0.28 ) (0.47 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share1 -Basic and diluted 659,330,406 558,429,003

1 Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (cont'd)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 US$ US$ Net loss (182,825 ) (258,225 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Fair value changes of liabilities due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes 6,778 (175 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (4,641 ) (1,415 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 2,137 (1,590 ) Total comprehensive loss (180,688 ) (259,815 ) Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (356 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (180,686 ) (259,459 )

Appendix C

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 US$ US$ Net loss (182,825 ) (258,225 ) Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil1 61 35,323 Adjusted net loss (182,764 ) (222,902 ) Net loss (182,825 ) (258,225 ) Interest expenses 34,268 3,947 Interest income (6,666 ) (1,665 ) Income tax expense 632 142 Depreciation 18,127 16,174 Share-based compensation expenses 61 35,323 Adjusted EBITDA (136,403 ) (204,304 )

1 Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in accordance with the regulations of the relevant tax jurisdictions. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.