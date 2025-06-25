Anzeige
WKN: 861655 | ISIN: CA0010921058 | Ticker-Symbol: A3J
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 15:41
7,850 Euro
-1,26 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,05017:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Management Limited Declares Second Quarter 2025 Dividend

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 24, 2025, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited declared a dividend of 12.5 cents per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on July 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $53 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Nick Smerek
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis
416-865-4337, InvestorRelations@agf.com


