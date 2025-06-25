Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces the Voting Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held virtually on June 24, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The director nominees, as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2025, and SEDAR+ filed May 16, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next AGM.

A total of 79,766,163 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 44.99% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes

For Votes

For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Ivan James Bebek 67,033,010 99.64% 243,827 0.36% Antonio Arribas 67,041,966 99.65% 234,871 0.35% Gordon J. Fretwell 67,041,617 99.65% 235,220 0.35% Keenan Jennings 67,043,352 99.65% 233,485 0.35% Jeffrey R. Mason 65,987,321 98.08% 1,289,516 1.92% Mary Jane McQuhae 66,996,272 99.58% 280,565 0.42% Marie-Hélène Turgeon 66,995,971 99.58% 280,866 0.42%

There were 12,489,326 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian securities regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes

For Votes

For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Davidson & Company LLP 79,615,570 99.81% 150,593 0.19%

Voting results have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, stated, "We appreciate the continued support from our shareholders. Our initial drill program has not only confirmed the presence and the scale of the system at Sombrero, but it has improved our knowledge across a growing pipeline of potential high-impact targets. Backed by strong partnerships, a healthy treasury, and a clear path to permitting, we are looking forward to our ongoing exploration results and the next phase of drilling with increased conviction and excitement."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares (1,020 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CPPMF", and is listed in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about the Company can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's drill plans, the interpretation of assay results, identifying targets for future exploration, the potential of the mineralization, the progress and approval of permits, the potential expansion of the mineralization beyond currently permitted areas, and the temporary suspension of drilling and its anticipated resumption. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.