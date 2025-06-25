OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet CEO Aaron Green Issues Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strategic Progress

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD) announced today that Aaron Green, President and CEO, issued the following letter to shareholders and other stakeholders of the Company:

Dear OneMedNet Shareholders, Partners, and Family,

Following a year of significant progress, OneMedNet is navigating 2025 with strong momentum, making substantial strides in expanding our market presence, enhancing our Real-World Data platform, and developing an AI driven tool set to anonymize and De-identify data across multiple industries. My leadership team and I feel it is important that you know our key achievements, including onboarding five major data marketplaces, surpassing 121 million clinical exams in our network, and charting the path forward as we capitalize on the growing demand for de-identified data starting with regulatory-grade RWD.

We are excited about OneMedNet's scalable, tech-enabled model that positions us for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

2024 Highlights

AI-Powered Platform: Our federated iRWD platform leverages cost-effective AI tools to search, de-identify, and curate precise datasets at scale. These tools serve healthcare as well as industries like finance, telecom, and retail through advanced anonymization technology.

Expanded Market Reach: We are now partnered with five leading data marketplaces-Amazon Data Exchange (AWS), Protege AI, Bayer Data Marketplace, Datavant, and HealthVerity. These platforms collectively span multiple segments of the healthcare data ecosystem, including real-world evidence, clinical trial optimization, payer-provider data exchange, and AI model training. From AWS's enterprise-scale infrastructure to Datavant and HealthVerity's leadership in de-identified health data, and Protege AI's focus on model-ready datasets, they form a powerful network supporting innovation across life sciences, pharma, and digital health.

We are now partnered with five leading data marketplaces-Amazon Data Exchange (AWS), Protege AI, Bayer Data Marketplace, Datavant, and HealthVerity. These platforms collectively span multiple segments of the healthcare data ecosystem, including real-world evidence, clinical trial optimization, payer-provider data exchange, and AI model training. From AWS's enterprise-scale infrastructure to Datavant and HealthVerity's leadership in de-identified health data, and Protege AI's focus on model-ready datasets, they form a powerful network supporting innovation across life sciences, pharma, and digital health. Network Growth: Our partnerships with over 1,400 hospital and healthcare provider sites have grown our medical imaging-rich RWD repository to over 121 million clinical exams, expanding organically by ~5% annually through daily patient care activities.

Network Growth: Our partnerships with over 1,400 hospital and healthcare provider sites have grown our medical imaging-rich RWD repository to over 121 million clinical exams, expanding organically by ~5% annually through daily patient care activities.

Amplified Brand Presence: Increased participation in industry trade shows and targeted campaigns has strengthened stakeholder engagement, with imaging's role in longitudinal patient records resonating as a key differentiator. This momentum generated over 130 qualified leads-a threefold increase from previous years-demonstrating rising market interest. The growing demand for these services is further evidenced by many customers consistently returning to OneMedNet first for their data needs, driven by their positive experiences with our platform, quality data and services.

Diverse Customer Base: Our healthcare regulatory-grade datasets are licensed by leading life sciences organizations for clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and AI model development, reflecting strong market validation.

Regulatory Compliance: Our datasets meet stringent FDA and international standards, enabling real-world evidence (RWE) for submissions, post-market surveillance, and research.

AI Innovation: We provide foundational data to train and validate AI models in medical imaging and diagnostics, accelerating advancements in precision medicine.





What Sets Us Apart

OneMedNet does not just collect raw data. We deliver:

AI-assisted de-identification and anonymization, applicable across industries like healthcare, finance, telecom, and retail.

OneMedNet delivers premium, purpose-built RWD, not raw data.

Curated, regulatory-grade datasets

Longitudinal tracking across multiple care events.

Imaging-centric iRWD, enhanced by custom cohort matching and AI-powered refinement.

High customer satisfaction, driving repeat orders from leading life sciences organizations.





The Opportunity Ahead

The need for RWD has never been greater. The traditional model of running lengthy, expensive clinical trials is being disrupted. Regulators like the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) are increasingly encouraging the use of RWE as part of the approval process.

According to McKinsey generative AI and RWD could unlock $60 billion to $110 billion in annual value across the pharmaceutical and medical-device sectors. Recent industry analysis projects healthcare data growth at a 36% CAGR through 2030, far outpacing other sectors. OneMedNet is uniquely positioned to capture this multi-billion-dollar opportunity, leveraging our scalable platform, extensive network, and AI-driven capabilities.

Subscription-Based pricing model

We have added a subscription-based Data License Agreement (DLA) structure to drive Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Our platform now supports near real-time data updates, allowing access to curated, regulatory-grade datasets through flexible, recurring licenses. This enhances scalability, strengthens network effects, and aligns with long-term demand for high-quality RWD. Our partner hospitals and clinics share the revenue, incentivizing network expansion and data depth.

Looking Forward

Our three pillars-Platform, Partners, and People-anchor our strategy. Our proven AI de-identification and anonymization across industries, iRWD platform, growing network of provider sites, and experienced leadership team, with expertise in AI, cloud solutions, healthcare, regulatory compliance, and M&A, are aligned for execution. We are intensifying investor outreach and communication to highlight our progress and vision.

To our shareholders: Thank you for your support. While stock price fluctuations may not reflect our full potential, we are building enduring value through data, scalability, and relevance to the future of healthcare and beyond.

Sincerely,

Aaron Green

President and CEO

OneMedNet Corporation

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin's volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

