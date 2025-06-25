Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A4142W | ISIN: US4268974015 | Ticker-Symbol: 3360
München
25.06.25 | 08:07
0,092 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes Application to the OTCQB

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex (Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced that it has successfully completed the process of transitioning to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company's common stock begins trading on the OTCQB Venture Market today, June 25, 2025 with the trading symbol, HEPA.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex (Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and hepatocellular carcinoma.

For further information, please contact:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals
info@hepionpharma.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
