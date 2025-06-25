Anzeige
Lufax Holding Ltd: Lufax Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai on June 25, 2025.

At the meeting, the shareholders of Lufax approved, ratified and/or confirmed the following resolutions:

  1. To remove PricewaterhouseCoopers and PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the auditors of the Company.
  2. Conditional upon the passing of the resolution 1 above, to appoint Ernst & Young and Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the auditors of the Company to fill the vacancies and to re-appoint them as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the annual general meeting for the year ending December 31, 2025, and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. Lufax offers financing products designed to address the needs of small business owners and others. In doing so, Lufax has established relationships with 85 financial institutions in China as funding partners, many of which have worked with Lufax for over three years.

Investor Relations Contact

Lufax Holding Ltd
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: lufax.ir@icrinc

SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd

© 2025 PR Newswire
