Dr. Tony Bennett Returns to Strategos Group as Partner Emeritus

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Strategos Group is proud to announce the return of former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction and former Florida Education Commissioner Dr. Tony Bennett as Partner Emeritus. A nationally recognized leader in education reform, Bennett rejoins the firm he helped shape in its earliest days, bringing decades of experience focused on improving student outcomes.

"Tony's return to Strategos is both unique and deeply meaningful. In the earliest chapters of our journey, Tony was a foundational force - shaping our mission to advance the American education system," said Adam Giery, managing partner of Strategos Group. "His return marks a full-circle moment that strengthens our shared commitment to improving the lives of students across the country. Tony joins a remarkable team of former state chiefs, including Johnny Key (Arkansas, 2015-2023), Tom Luna (Idaho, 2006-2014), and Jim Horne (Florida, 2001-2004). His experience, acumen, and perspective will further our portfolio of education enterprises and solidify our position as the nation's leading education management consultancy."

Bennett previously served as Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction and Florida Commissioner of Education, where he led aggressive reform agendas centered on accountability, school choice, and notable student success. Most recently, he served as President of School Management at Stride Learning (K12), a publicly traded company and the nation's largest provider of virtual K-12 education.

"I'm honored to return to Strategos and rejoin a team deeply committed to advancing the lives of students. I've long believed Strategos brings together the sharpest minds and the strongest convictions in the business. This work has always been personal to me - my life's work has been to elevate outcomes and make a real difference for kids. I'm proud to stand alongside this team once again and contribute to a mission that matters," Bennett said.

Bennett is widely recognized for leading Indiana through one of the most ambitious education reform efforts in the nation, including the launch of the country's largest school voucher program, increased Advanced Placement participation, and significant gains on the NAEP and state assessments.

"It's an honor to welcome Tony, who is one of the most transformative education leaders in the country, back to Strategos. He was instrumental in our early work to shape a firm grounded in integrity, innovation, and student-centered outcomes. Tony brings unmatched insight and a deep understanding of how policy and practice intersect to drive real results. His return strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our unwavering commitment to improving education systems across the country," said Jim Horne, former Florida education commissioner and a partner at Strategos Group.

About Strategos Group
Founded in 2011, Strategos Group is a national education management consultancy providing expertise to organizations in the education sector. The firm works with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, startups, philanthropic organizations, and private equity firms, offering strategic guidance at the national, state, and local levels. Strategos has offices in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Contact Information

Antonio Hebert
Sr. Manager, Strategic Communication & Brand Development
mediarelations@strategosgroup.com
2816861341

.

SOURCE: Strategos Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/dr.-tony-bennett-returns-to-strategos-group-as-partner-emeritus-1042904

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
