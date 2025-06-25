Investor Summit Group: Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Presentations Available Now

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The Q2 Investor Summit presentations are now live and available for on-demand viewing!

PRESENTING COMPANY SECTOR ANALYST NOTES Cassini Robotics (PRIVATE) Technology A Market Ready Robotics Offer

Helping healthcare operators solve their people problem Monumental Energy Corp.(MNMRF/ MNRG) Energy Diversified Assets in the Global Energy Market

Near Term Potential Production & Revenue to Begin June 2025 OptimumBank (OPHC) Financial Services Tremendously undervalued share price, with storied track record

Ironclad fundamentals for multiple years on end TEN Holdings Inc. (XHLD) Technology Development of New SaaS Platform: TEN Holdings plans to launch a new self-service platform to streamline and scale virtual and hybrid events for enterprise clients.

Roll-Up Strategy: TEN has a strategic focus on acquiring complimentary event tech and service companies to build a market-leading, all-in-one solution. High RollerTechnologies, Inc. (ROLR) Gambling CASINO-LED, PREMIUM ONLINE GAMBLING BRAND TARGETING GROWTH IN HIGH-UPSIDE REGULATED MARKETS

VETERAN TEAM, PURE-PLAY IN CAPITAL MARKETS, STRONG STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS Clene Inc. (CLNN) Healthcare Approaching key inflection points with the US FDA during the second and third quarters of 2025

Planning to file an NDA under accelerated approval pathway in fourth quarter of 2025 Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS) Healthcare Initial Ph1 clinical readout in celiac patients in 3Q

Large unmet medical need impacting an estimated 80M people worldwide Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Healthcare Electromed is a small but growing and profitable MedTech company.

Electromed is a key participant in the airway clearance space, manufacturing and marketing a device to help the millions of patients in the US treat bronchiectasis Freightos Limited (CRGO) Technology The booking.com of freight, facilitating nearly 1.4M transactions in the last twelve months

Market leader connecting 71 global carriers with thousands of freight forwarders and exporters/importers Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (CASK) Distilling HDC- Most awarded craft distillery for a decade by the American Distilling Institute.

Development of Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) supports tribal economic development while expanding HDC's national reach and brand influence in the fast-growing craft spirits market. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.(BOSC) Industrials Growing, profitable, cash generating industrial technology Company

Guiding for steady organic growth augmented by strategic acquisitions for scale Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NNOX) Healthcare Nanox manufactures and is marketing an end-to-end medical imaging solution that is more accessible and affordable that traditional X-Ray or CT scanning, while being cloud-connected.

The full solution consists of the cornerstone Nanox.ARC 3D digital tomography imaging system, complemented by AI-driven interpretation solutions, teleradiology services, all remotely connected by the Nanox.CLOUD connectivity. Sharps Technology, Inc.(STSS) Healthcare Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company with manufacturing in Hungary that offers patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry.

Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment.

