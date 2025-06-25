Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 17:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor Summit Group: Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Presentations Available Now

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The Q2 Investor Summit presentations are now live and available for on-demand viewing!

Held on June 10, the summit featured dynamic presentations from a wide range of microcap companies, each offering insights into their innovations, market approach, and future plans. Whether you missed the event or want to catch key takeaways again, all presentations are now just a click away.

View the full list of presentations on our website: Investor Summit Group

Or click the company names below to access presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY

SECTOR

ANALYST NOTES

Cassini Robotics (PRIVATE)

Technology

  • A Market Ready Robotics Offer

  • Helping healthcare operators solve their people problem

Monumental Energy Corp.(MNMRF/ MNRG)

Energy

  • Diversified Assets in the Global Energy Market

  • Near Term Potential Production & Revenue to Begin June 2025

OptimumBank (OPHC)

Financial Services

  • Tremendously undervalued share price, with storied track record

  • Ironclad fundamentals for multiple years on end

TEN Holdings Inc. (XHLD)

Technology

  • Development of New SaaS Platform: TEN Holdings plans to launch a new self-service platform to streamline and scale virtual and hybrid events for enterprise clients.

  • Roll-Up Strategy: TEN has a strategic focus on acquiring complimentary event tech and service companies to build a market-leading, all-in-one solution.

High RollerTechnologies, Inc. (ROLR)

Gambling

  • CASINO-LED, PREMIUM ONLINE GAMBLING BRAND TARGETING GROWTH IN HIGH-UPSIDE REGULATED MARKETS

  • VETERAN TEAM, PURE-PLAY IN CAPITAL MARKETS, STRONG STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Clene Inc. (CLNN)

Healthcare

  • Approaching key inflection points with the US FDA during the second and third quarters of 2025

  • Planning to file an NDA under accelerated approval pathway in fourth quarter of 2025

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS)

Healthcare

  • Initial Ph1 clinical readout in celiac patients in 3Q

  • Large unmet medical need impacting an estimated 80M people worldwide

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

Healthcare

  • Electromed is a small but growing and profitable MedTech company.

  • Electromed is a key participant in the airway clearance space, manufacturing and marketing a device to help the millions of patients in the US treat bronchiectasis

Freightos Limited (CRGO)

Technology

  • The booking.com of freight, facilitating nearly 1.4M transactions in the last twelve months

  • Market leader connecting 71 global carriers with thousands of freight forwarders and exporters/importers

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (CASK)

Distilling

  • HDC- Most awarded craft distillery for a decade by the American Distilling Institute.

  • Development of Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) supports tribal economic development while expanding HDC's national reach and brand influence in the fast-growing craft spirits market.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.(BOSC)

Industrials

  • Growing, profitable, cash generating industrial technology Company

  • Guiding for steady organic growth augmented by strategic acquisitions for scale

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NNOX)

Healthcare

  • Nanox manufactures and is marketing an end-to-end medical imaging solution that is more accessible and affordable that traditional X-Ray or CT scanning, while being cloud-connected.

  • The full solution consists of the cornerstone Nanox.ARC 3D digital tomography imaging system, complemented by AI-driven interpretation solutions, teleradiology services, all remotely connected by the Nanox.CLOUD connectivity.

Sharps Technology, Inc.(STSS)

Healthcare

  • Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company with manufacturing in Hungary that offers patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry.

  • Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment.

Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit is an independent organization dedicated to creating exclusive networking opportunities within the microcap and small-cap community. Our invite-only events connect high-quality investors with promising companies that have strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can interact directly with company executives, engage with industry experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions, meaningful connections, and valuable investment insights.

For those looking to dive deeper into insights from the event, visit the Investor Summit Group website, where you'll find a wealth of expert perspectives and information.

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/q2-virtual-investor-summit-presentations-available-now-1042922

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
