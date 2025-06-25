Investor Summit Group: Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Presentations Available Now

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The Q2 Investor Summit presentations are now live and available for on-demand viewing!
Held on June 10, the summit featured dynamic presentations from a wide range of microcap companies, each offering insights into their innovations, market approach, and future plans. Whether you missed the event or want to catch key takeaways again, all presentations are now just a click away.
PRESENTING COMPANY
SECTOR
ANALYST NOTES
Cassini Robotics (PRIVATE)
Technology
Monumental Energy Corp.(MNMRF/ MNRG)
Energy
OptimumBank (OPHC)
Financial Services
TEN Holdings Inc. (XHLD)
Technology
High RollerTechnologies, Inc. (ROLR)
Gambling
Clene Inc. (CLNN)
Healthcare
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS)
Healthcare
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)
Healthcare
Freightos Limited (CRGO)
Technology
Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (CASK)
Distilling
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.(BOSC)
Industrials
Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NNOX)
Healthcare
Sharps Technology, Inc.(STSS)
Healthcare
