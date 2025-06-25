Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - If you are out working, hiking, or birding this summer in grassland areas, keep your eye out for one of our most colourful prairie bird species- the Chestnut-collared Longspur!

This prairie specialist makes a big splash on the landscape with its bold colours and bright, sweet song! Slightly larger than a sparrow, males have a black belly and chest, brown back, yellow throat, black and white mask, and a bright reddish-orange patch on the nape of their neck. "They look a bit like they have a sunburn on the back of their neck," Emily Putz, Habitat Stewardship Coordinator for Nature Saskatchewan's Stewards of Saskatchewan program explains, "females, by contrast, are more of a camouflaged buffy streaky brown that helps them blend in with the grass."

Chestnut-collared Longspur females want to blend in with the grass, as they nest directly on the ground within it. Females will make a shallow depression and line it with grasses, hair, and feathers; before laying 3-5 pale eggs that are colourfully streaked with red-brownish purple markings. They often choose to nest beside cow-pies or larger bunches of grass. Both sexes will run along the ground hunting for insects, rather than fly, with the male fluttering up to a taller grass stem or shrub branch to sing. They prefer areas with short vegetation and will move breeding grounds year to year hunting this type of habitat out. "Historically, Chestnut- collared Longspurs preferred areas that were heavily grazed by bison or burned by the prairies' natural fire cycles." Putz explains, "They now rely on livestock pastures and our ranching community to create the perfect grazed habitat for them!"

Chestnut-collared Longspurs have declined 80% since the 1960's, and as high as 96% in Canada since the 1970s. This species is now listed as endangered in Canada, facing threats of habitat loss and conversion. "This year, this species also has a spotlight on it as Birds Canada's 2025 Avian Ambassador," Putz mentions, "Stewards of Saskatchewan is also highlighting them to help get the word out and have people report sightings."

If you spot a Chestnut-collared Longspur, call Nature Saskatchewan's the toll free HOOT-line at 1-800- 667-4668 or email outreach@naturesask.ca. Every sighting helps monitor the population size and distribution.

Stewards of Saskatchewan works directly with rural landholders and managers to conserve and monitor this species at risk. Funding is also available to help improve their habitat by supporting grazing on the landscape through fencing and water development. Personal information is never shared without permission.

Chestnut-collared Longspur

Photo Credit: May Haga

Nature Saskatchewan is a charitable conservation and cultural organization of naturalists dedicated to conserving and promoting nature, its diversity, and the processes that sustain it.





