Summary: Learn Le Français offers a fast, practical French language program that helps students pass immigration-required exams like TEF and TEFAQ in record time. Combining live instruction, self-study, and expert feedback, the program effectively equips students with essential French proficiency for Canadian immigration success.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Montreal-based French educator Ishan Malhi from Learn Le Français has achieved a landmark milestone by teaching French to over 15,000 international students through his specialized program at Learn Le Français. Designed to help students clear Canadian immigration language requirements in record time, Learn Le Français' methodology has positioned them as the most prominent French language educator within the South Asian community.





Photo Courtesy of Ishan Malhi

Students using Learn Le Français' system typically pass high-stakes French exams like TEF and TEFAQ in just four to five months, a fraction of the one- to two-year timeline that traditional institutions often cite.

Founded by Malhi, Learn Le Français was created to address a pressing need: enabling fast, effective French language acquisition for immigration purposes. The program was born out of Malhi's realization that people were learning languages using the same outdated methods from 40 years ago, methods that were slow and inefficient. "I realized that it can be changed to expedite language learning," Malhi explains, highlighting the spark that inspired him to design a better, more streamlined alternative.

The curriculum integrates cognitive pressure techniques and the spacing effect, blending live instruction with guided self-study and continuous tutor feedback. Students can submit unlimited pronunciation recordings, written work, and voice notes, receiving real-time corrections to accelerate their progress.

Learn Le Français' faculty sets it apart. All instructors possess C1 or C2 French proficiency, the highest recognized levels, and include PhDs in French literature, Master's graduates, and educators who have excelled in TEF/TCF exams themselves. This expertise, combined with 24/7 student support, ensures that learners can overcome challenges without waiting for scheduled classes.

The program's impact is significant. As Canadian immigration policies increasingly favor bilingual applicants, French proficiency has become a key advantage. The institute helps students, many of them South Asian immigrants, gain this edge, dramatically improving their residency prospects. The effectiveness of the program has even influenced other institutions to adopt similar methods.

Malhi shares: "One student was able to apply for a job that she thought was out of reach just months earlier and another reunited with their family after passing the exam faster than expected. These moments are what drive me."

With over 15,000 students taught, Learn Le Français exemplifies a modern approach to language education. Its combination of scientific principles, expert instruction, and relentless student support transforms French learning into a practical path toward achieving immigration goals.

For students determined to secure permanent residency, Learn Le Français offers a clear, results-driven solution.

Visit their website for more information: https://learnlefrancais.com/

About Learn Le Français

Learn Le Français is a leading French language education provider based in Montreal, specializing in fast-track French proficiency for immigration, career advancement, and personal development. Founded by Ishan Malhi, the company's innovative approach blends immersive learning techniques, cognitive strategies, and real-time feedback to help students master the French language efficiently and effectively.

The program focuses on delivering immediate, practical skills by integrating grammar, pronunciation, and sentence-building from the very first day. With expert instructors, 24/7 support, and a commitment to results, Learn Le Français empowers learners to overcome language barriers and achieve success in French-speaking environments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255597

SOURCE: Baden Bower