Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Gaynor Coley will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from today. She will also serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

Ms Coley is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in private and public sector finance with extensive experience of governance, compliance and risk management. She is a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc and Lowland Investment Co plc and Chair of the Grants Committee and a trustee of the Duchy Health Charity.

Ms Coley will also serve as a member of the Company's Management Engagement Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. She currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 25 June 2025



