Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is selling plug-in solar kits in Germany, with storage-inclusive systems starting at €1,229 ($1,425) and reaching €2,800 for versions featuring four 520 W panels. The kits are designed for residential self-consumption and vary by capacity and configuration. From pv magazine Germany Swedish furniture provider Ikea has started selling balcony solar kits in Germany. The "Stream Complete Package" starts at €449, including value-added tax. It features two 450 W solar modules, cables, an 800 W microinverter, and a mounting kit. Customers can also opt for storage with ...

