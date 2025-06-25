Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - In response to ongoing waves of disruption across the corporate landscape, especially in the tech sector, Career Growth Coaching, led by founder and president Julie Schaller, has announced new initiatives aimed at equipping corporate managers and leaders with the tools they need to differentiate themselves, advance their careers, and lead with confidence in today's high-pressure environment.

As layoffs and reorganizations continue across industries, many experienced professionals are finding that credentials and technical skills alone are no longer enough to secure leadership roles or gain visibility in their organizations. Career Growth Coaching's latest programs - The Career Growth Coaching Program and The Highly Impactful Leader Program, address this need with personalized coaching and leadership development grounded in human-centered growth strategies.

"In today's world, getting ahead isn't about how much you know, it's about how you're showing up," said Julie Schaller, Founder and President of Career Growth Coaching. "We're helping corporate leaders not only land better roles but also grow into the kind of leaders their companies truly need, those who can foster engagement, navigate complexity, and deliver meaningful impact."

The company's new initiatives include:

The Career Growth Coaching Program , a personalized 1:1 experience guiding leaders to clarify their goals, position themselves powerfully in the market, and land new roles confidently.

The Highly Impactful Leader Program , focused on the human side of leadership: emotional intelligence, influence, and presence, skills that research shows are crucial yet often underdeveloped. Designed for managers & leaders who want to future-proof themselves and position themselves internally for visibility and promotions.

The 3-Step Playbook to Position Like a Pro, a free masterclass providing guidance on how to develop one's brand positioning and confidently sell their story.

"These programs respond directly to pressing trends in the workforce. According to Gallup's most recent State of the Global Workplace report, employee engagement is at a historic low, with managers playing a pivotal role in reversing this decline. Yet many managers lack the support and skills needed to navigate the pressure. Career Growth Coaching aims to fill that gap," Julie Schaller added in.





Career Growth Coaching's proprietary LEADER methodology lies at the heart of its leadership program, teaching essential but often overlooked human skills like presence, influence, and resilience. Through individual coaching, group workshops, and a resource-rich digital platform, clients gain access to a comprehensive system for both personal and professional advancement.

With over a decade of experience coaching across industries and a professional foundation built in Big Tech, Schaller brings both strategic clarity and emotional intelligence to help leaders evolve beyond tactical roles into positions of greater visibility and influence.

To explore how Career Growth Coaching supports leadership development and career advancement for corporate professionals, visit www.careergrowthcoaching.com or to schedule a consultation, please visit here.

About Career Growth Coaching:

Career Growth Coaching is a leadership and career development firm founded by Julie Schaller, a former Big Tech executive turned master-certified coach. The company empowers corporate professionals especially those navigating transitions or seeking to accelerate their impact to land better roles and grow into influential leaders. Through expert coaching, strategic branding, and human-centered leadership training, Career Growth Coaching delivers tangible outcomes for both individuals and organizations. The company is grounded in core values of authenticity, connection, integrity, growth, results, and positive impact.





