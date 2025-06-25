Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, has just released a new report analyzing the hidden energy cost of AI.



Using consumption estimates from MIT Technology Review and electricity pricing from ElectricChoice.com, the report presents the first state-by-state breakdown of how much U.S. businesses pay in electricity to run their AI tools.

Key Takeaways on AI Operating Costs

Based on typical AI tools usage from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and other productivity AI chatbots, the average AI electricity use per employee is 754 kilowatt-hours annually - about the same as running a refrigerator.

The average energy cost per AI-using employee is $114/year .

Hawaii is the most expensive state , with businesses paying over $3,276 per year on average to power their AI tools, due to the nation's highest electricity rate ($0.40/kWh) and fifth-highest energy use.

South Dakota , on the other hand, is the most affordable , with businesses paying just $497 annually . This is due to both low AI energy use (4,314 kWh per business) and a lower electricity rate of just $0.12 per kWh, one of the lowest in the country.

High-adoption states like Texas and Florida balance scale with affordability: Texas: 148,000+ AI-using businesses at $663/year each. Florida: High adoption with moderate cost of $815/year.



This ranking is based on state-level AI adoption rates, employee usage estimates, and commercial electricity prices, revealing the true cost behind the growing use of generative and productivity AI tools.

As AI use scales, understanding operational energy costs becomes vital for budgeting, ESG compliance, and infrastructure planning.

Top 5 Most Expensive States for Businesses to Run AI

Rank State Avg Cost per kWh AI's Energy Demand per Year (kWh) Annual AI Cost per Business 1 Hawaii $0.40 24.62M $3,276.47 2 Massachusetts $0.27 281.16M $2,149.78 3 Maine $0.23 43.66M $1,981.73 4 California $0.27 1.54B $1,975.82 5 Alaska $0.20 28.07M $1,631.64 6 New York $0.22 556.25M $1,617.09 7 New Hampshire $0.22 38.90M $1,518.09 8 Rhode Island $0.25 42.28M $1,477.87 9 Connecticut $0.26 101.65M $1,412.06 10 Vermont $0.21 21.92M $1,353.32

Top 5 Most Affordable States to Run AI:

Rank State Avg Cost per kWh AI Energy Consumption per Business (kWh) Annual AI Cost per Business 1 South Dakota $0.12 4314.05 $496.98 2 North Dakota $0.09 5896.55 $513.00 3 Nebraska $0.09 5746.57 $545.35 4 North Carolina $0.12 4951.7 $604.60 5 Utah $0.09 6979.72 $656.09 6 Texas $0.12 5486.2 $663.28 7 Wyoming $0.10 6756.86 $704.74 8 Montana $0.11 6182.52 $705.43 9 Idaho $0.10 7409.29 $715.74 10 Washington $0.11 6435.72 $721.44

The full dataset includes each state's AI adoption rates, employee estimates, electricity usage, and dollar cost per business, helping organizations benchmark the operational footprint of their AI tools.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

SOURCE: DesignRush

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256794

SOURCE: DesignRush