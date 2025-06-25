Carmel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Viking Career Services, a boutique career consulting firm headquartered in California, today announced its official launch, introducing a suite of specialized services designed to transform the executive job search and career transition process. Founded by seasoned professional Hans Larson, the company sets itself apart by combining personalized, in-depth career coaching with cutting-edge AI technology, including an AI-powered job matching service and a unique Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Deep Dive.

Viking Career Services aims to address the common frustrations faced by professionals navigating today's competitive job market, offering a refreshing alternative to mass-market resume writing services. The firm emphasizes quality and individualized attention, working closely with clients until they are satisfied with their career documents and have secured a desired position.

"The traditional job search can be a daunting and often impersonal experience, with countless hours spent on applications that may never see the light of day," said Hans Larson, Founder and President of Viking Career Services. "Our mission is to empower professionals to reclaim control of their career trajectory by providing not just exceptional documents, but also strategic guidance and the technological edge needed to stand out. We believe in going the extra mile, ensuring every client feels truly supported throughout their career transition."





A cornerstone of Viking Career Services' offering is its AI-powered job matching service, which streamlines the job search by identifying relevant opportunities and fostering connections with hiring managers, recruiters, and industry leaders. This innovative approach allows clients to bypass the often-tedious process of endless online applications. Complementing this, the proprietary ATS Deep Dive service rigorously tests clients' resumes against five chosen job listings, then optimizes them to achieve an 80% or better matching percentage, significantly increasing their visibility to potential employers.

Larson's journey to founding Viking Career Services is rooted in his own experience and a desire to elevate industry standards. After paying for resume writing services during his own job search, he recognized the potential in professional career guidance. His background as a merchant mariner for 16 years, coupled with post-graduate studies in technical and professional writing and certifications from the Resume Writing Academy, provides a unique perspective. This includes a specialized focus on assisting mariners and professionals within the maritime industry, leveraging his extensive firsthand knowledge.

Viking Career Services offers a range of partnership options, including "The Top Professional Partnership" and "The Apex Professional Collaboration," both offering comprehensive support and success-driven strategies. Beyond resume and social media profile development, the firm provides expert career coaching and meticulously crafted cover letters designed to amplify a candidate's appeal. By emphasizing a holistic approach to career transition, Viking Career Services positions its clients for not just new roles, but for elevated career satisfaction and professional growth.

All services are conducted remotely, allowing clients worldwide to benefit from Viking's expertise without geographic constraints.

For more information, visit https://vikingcareerservices.com

About Viking Career Services:

Viking Career Services is a Monterey Peninsula-based boutique career consulting firm specializing in AI-powered job matching, applicant tracking system optimization, and executive career coaching. Founded by Hans P. Larson, the company delivers tailored strategies and high-impact personal branding documents to elevate professionals in competitive industries.

