Yachting: Yacht Club de Monaco receives RYA accreditation





MONACO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major recognition for the Yacht Club de Monaco: through its training centre, La Belle Classe Academy, and its Sports Section, the club has received official accreditation from the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the world's leading authority in boating and water sports training. The news was announced by the club's president, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II. The recognition places the YCM among the top institutions serving yachting and sailing professionals worldwide.

The YCM has been offering Powerboat Level I & II courses since March 2024 and has now expanded its programme to include RYA Dinghy Sailing and Personal Watercraft training.

"It is with great pride that I announce this evening that our Yacht Club de Monaco is now an RYA-accredited training centre," Prince Albert II said at the club's members' cocktail. "This international recognition strengthens the quality of our training, benefitting both professional crews and the young athletes in our sports section. I hope we can continue developing the 'RYA by La Belle Classe Academy' programmes to train tomorrow's sailors with discipline and enthusiasm."

Tiziano Massa, the first coach fromYCM to be certified as an RYA Sailing Scheme Senior Instructor at the UKSA centre in Cowes, Isle of Wight, will now be responsible for training young sailors aspiring to become assistant instructors. Focused on teaching, safety and technical skill assessment - including seamanship - the intensive three-day course will be offered under the supervision of James Brooke, YCM's RYA Chief Instructor. "Having travelled the world overseeing RYA courses, I am extremely proud to be part of this exceptional team," Brooke said.

With a full range of certified courses running throughout the year, YCM aims to train the next generation of sailors, support enthusiasts and professionals alike, and consolidate the Principality's position on the international yachting scene.

Following the success of its first edition, the YCM Summer Yachting Camp is returning in 2025 with two sessions for young people aged 16 to 22. The programme, run in collaboration with Seascope France, offers a comprehensive introduction to leisure boating, combining theory, practice and internationally recognised certifications: RYA Personal Watercraft (PWC), RYA Powerboat Level II (for boats up to 10 metres), and STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping).

RYA Dinghy Sailing courses are available year-round at YCM's Sports Section, led by a team of certified instructors. YCM General Secretary and. General Manager Bernard d'Alessandri concluded: "By developing internationally recognised certified courses, La Belle Classe Academy continues to meet the needs of yachting professionals and enthusiasts, while affirming Monaco's position as a global leader in sustainable yachting. This initiative is fully aligned with our collective approach: 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting'."

