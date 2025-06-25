Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glidewell: The Newest Issue of Chairside Magazine Reveals Insights Into the Present and Future of Dentistry

A collection of articles, case reports and industry news for dental professionals.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Volume 20, Issue 2, of Chairside® magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com.

The featured Q&A cover article in this issue highlights the Glidewell legacy and how it has adapted over the past 55 years to meet the evolving needs of clinicians everywhere. Read firsthand how the founder and president, Jim Glidewell, and the company's CEO, Stephenie Goddard, continue to collaborate with experts in the field to bring the industry revolutionary products and services again and again.

Some of these new innovations highlighted in the magazine include a modernized bilayered solution called Fusion with BruxZir Zirconia, a transformational antimicrobial resin for Simply Natural Digital Dentures, and a streaming service called Glidewell TV that is designed to provide viewers with dental knowledge on demand.

"This issue of Chairside showcases a number of exciting developments at Glidewell and in the industry as a whole," said editor-in-chief, Dr. Neil Park. "It also highlights stunning cases that clinicians can utilize to enhance their esthetic dentistry, in-office technology and implant surgery success."

Additionally, two implant surgery articles offer CE credit. Readers can follow a detailed guide by Dr. Timothy Kosinski to successful freehand implant placement using a systematic approach, and understand how Dr. Randolph Resnik minimizes complications in implant patients who use tobacco or cannabis.

The magazine closes with a bonus interview with Dr. Roger Levin - exploring how practice owners can achieve success through systems, culture and expert guidance - and a look at must-see online CE videos for dental professionals aiming to expand their knowledge through free education that is available whenever they need it.

"In recent years, my company has focused so heavily on providing education, through Chairside magazine, courses, symposia, and now Glidewell TV," said Jim Glidewell. "If dentists use our educational resources, they'll be better positioned to be a decision-maker about the future of dentistry."

Chairside magazine and the educational offerings at Glidewell continue to serve as valuable resources for dental practices all across the country.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-newest-issue-of-chairsider-magazine-reveals-insights-into-the-pre-1039564

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
