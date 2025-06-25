FAW Group's Hongqi hydrogen fuel cell vehicle program has passed official range and hydrogen consumption tests, achieving 15% lower hydrogen use than competitors, according to the China State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). FAW Hongqi said its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle program has passed hydrogen consumption and driving range tests. "According to the test results, Red Flag's hydrogen fuel cell system passed the test with excellent performance in dimensions such as stability and energy management precision, and achieved a 15% reduction in hydrogen consumption ...

