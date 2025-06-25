KIWI design To Unveil K4 Duo AIO Audio Head Strap with Battery for Quest 3/3S

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI design, a leading innovator in XR accessories, will unveil its K4 Duo AIO Audio Head Strap with Battery this July, designed specifically for the Quest 3 and 3S. This new product combines integrated headphones, a 45W Dual Fast Charging system, and a lightweight design, enhancing the experience of extended VR gameplay.

"The K4 Duo builds upon the foundation of the K4 Boost, incorporating integrated headphones for an immersive audio experience. The term "Duo" highlights the battery and the integrated headphones, providing an all-in-one solution for extended and immersive VR sessions," Joey, the industrial design supervisor of KIWI design said.

The K4 Duo is the first all-in-one audio and power solution designed for the Quest 3 and 3S.

It features a single USB-C connection to eliminate the need for extra cables and addresses the Quest 3S's lack of a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. In collaboration with acoustic experts with over a decade of experience at LG and GoerTek, this device provides gamer-tuned audio through a finely calibrated equalizer (EQ). The unique PU+PEN composite diaphragm ensures sound is specifically optimized for VR gaming.

With its 45W DualFast Charging capability, the K4 Duo can also charge both the headset and strap simultaneously in just 2.5 hours using one cable. Weighing only 459g, the head strap is particularly engineered for optimal comfort, balancing the front-to-back weight of the Quest 3 and 3S to minimize neck strain during extended use.

