Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KIWI design To Unveil K4 Duo AIO Audio Head Strap with Battery for Quest 3/3S

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI design, a leading innovator in XR accessories, will unveil its K4 Duo AIO Audio Head Strap with Battery this July, designed specifically for the Quest 3 and 3S. This new product combines integrated headphones, a 45W Dual Fast Charging system, and a lightweight design, enhancing the experience of extended VR gameplay.

KIWI design K4 Duo expected to launch in 2025 July

"The K4 Duo builds upon the foundation of the K4 Boost, incorporating integrated headphones for an immersive audio experience. The term "Duo" highlights the battery and the integrated headphones, providing an all-in-one solution for extended and immersive VR sessions," Joey, the industrial design supervisor of KIWI design said.

The K4 Duo is the first all-in-one audio and power solution designed for the Quest 3 and 3S.

It features a single USB-C connection to eliminate the need for extra cables and addresses the Quest 3S's lack of a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. In collaboration with acoustic experts with over a decade of experience at LG and GoerTek, this device provides gamer-tuned audio through a finely calibrated equalizer (EQ). The unique PU+PEN composite diaphragm ensures sound is specifically optimized for VR gaming.

With its 45W DualFast Charging capability, the K4 Duo can also charge both the headset and strap simultaneously in just 2.5 hours using one cable. Weighing only 459g, the head strap is particularly engineered for optimal comfort, balancing the front-to-back weight of the Quest 3 and 3S to minimize neck strain during extended use.

As a leading XR accessory manufacturer, KIWI design always underscores the commitment to producing high-quality accessories for users and the community. For more information about our brand and products, please visit our Amazon Store and follow KIWI design:
https://www.kiwidesign.com/

https://www.facebook.com/KIWIdesignOfficial
https://www.instagram.com/kiwidesignins/
https://twitter.com/KIWIdesign_shop
https://www.youtube.com/@KIWIdesign
TikTok - Make Your Day
https://www.linkedin.com/company/kiwidesign-linkedin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706107/20250604_173629.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kiwi-design-to-unveil-k4-duo-aio-audio-head-strap-with-battery-for-quest-33s-302489071.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.