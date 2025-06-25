Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFA8 | ISIN: FR0011742329 | Ticker-Symbol: M6P
München
25.06.25 | 18:36
0,114 Euro
+14,29 % +0,014
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCPHY ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCPHY ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1140,18919:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 17:48 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCPHY ENERGY SA: Judicial reorganization and offers - Update

Foussemagne (France), June 25, 2025 - 5.45 p.m. CEST

McPhy Energy ("McPhy") announces that, during the hearing on June 24, 2025, the Belfort Commercial Court (the "Court") reviewed the offers submitted as part of the judicial reorganization process1. The deliberation has been set for July 8, 2025.

Whether or not an offer is adopted by the Court, it is anticipated that the judicial reorganization opened against McPhy will be converted into judicial liquidation to allow the liquidation of the assets and activities not transferred. The conversion decision will likely be taken at the same time as the judgment on the offers.

It is recalled that the judicial liquidation of McPhy will result in the delisting of its shares2 and, given the anticipated level of realization of the assets compared to the Company's liabilities3, that the value of the McPhy shares is likely to be nil and no reimbursement to the shareholders will be made.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

CONTACTS



Investor Relations
NewCap
Théo Martin / Aurélie Manavarere
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
mcphy@newcap.eu

Press Relations
McPhy
Maïté de Laboulaye
maite.de-la-boulaye@mcphy.com
T. +33 (0) 6 98 85 86 57

Follow us on
@McPhyEnergy



1 Please refer to press release dated June 6, 2025 "Opening of a judicial proceedings".

2 To this end, McPhy will file a request with Euronext for the delisting of its shares, currently listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

3 This would result in the closure of the judicial liquidation proceedings due to insufficient assets, with no liquidation surplus.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.