Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 25-Jun-2025 / 16:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)ii 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24/06/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 25/06/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 1.093% 3.015% 4.108% 211,483,988 reached Position of previous notification 1.766% 1.827% 3.593% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJMZDW83 n/a 2,311,928 n/a 1.093% SUBTOTAL A n/a 2,311,928 n/a 1.093% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted. rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 2,422 0.001% SUBTOTAL B.1 2,422 0.001% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of voting rights % of voting rights date conversion period cash settlement Swaps 15/02/2028 n/a Cash 195,314 0.092% Swaps 15/02/2028 n/a Cash 197,124 0.093 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 75,602 0.036 Swaps 30/01/2026 n/a Cash 3,626 0.002 Swaps 06/01/2026 n/a Cash 1,476,000 0.698 Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 3,820,458 1.807 Swaps 31/03/2026 n/a Cash 10,564 0.005 Swaps 31/12/2025 n/a Cash 1,779 0.001 Swaps 07/05/2030 n/a Cash 2 0.000 Swaps 20/07/2026 n/a Cash 1,124 0.001 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 779,542 0.369 Swaps 30/07/2025 n/a Cash 8,382 0.004 SUBTOTAL B.2 6,374,203 3.014% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BAC North America Holding Company Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited Merrill Lynch International 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional information xvi:

Done at United Kingdom on 25th June 2025.

