BioStar Renewables: Did You Know Solar Projects May Qualify for a 30% - 50% Tax Credit?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Solar ITC Could Be in Jeopardy with the Passage of the Big Beautiful Bill!

The Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) has been a cornerstone of commercial solar adoption-offering 30% to 50% in federal tax incentives for qualifying projects.

But that opportunity may not last.

Pending legislation like the "Big Beautiful Bill" could significantly alter access to these credits. At BioStar Renewables, we're helping businesses LOCK IN their eligibility with our proven Safe Harbor Strategy-ensuring you don't miss out on available savings.

Up to 50% in tax credits

Secure your project before policies shift

Reduce costs, boost ESG performance

Don't wait. Reach out today to learn how to safeguard your solar investment.

BioStar Renewables is a clean energy solutions provider helping businesses reduce energy costs and carbon footprints through solar and energy storage systems-backed by financial strategies that maximize ROI and long-term sustainability.

