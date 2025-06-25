Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire data and analytics company, has released an analysis highlighting the top 10 Oil and Gas fields at risk of wildfires given historical conditions and the top 10 Oil and Gas fields with highest increase in wildfire probability given the fifth Shared Socioeconomic Pathway (SSP5) climate change scenario by 2050.

"We are dedicated to supporting wildfire risk mitigation efforts for the energy industry by providing the most precise data available," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions Inc. "By pinpointing historical, current and future high-risk areas, our goal is to help stakeholders take essential measures to reduce the risk of production disruption."

The Top 10 Oil and Gas fields are ranked by AISIX as follows:

Cameron Hills Thetlaandoa Firebag Long Lake Rainbow south Cranberry Christina Lake* Helmet Jackfish* Judy Creek





Figure 1 Top 10 Oil and Gas fields with respect of historical burn probability

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10860/256805_c9bbbfb1f4bb0b77_001full.jpg

* These sites are currently impacted by wildfires

The Top 10 Oil and Gas fields with highest increase in regional wildfire probability given the fifth Shared Socioeconomic Pathway (SSP5) climate change scenario by 2050 ranked by AISIX Solutions Inc.

Bighorn Lovett River Ferrybank Acheson Medicine Lodge Sundance Kaybob South Fox Creek Bellshill Lake Christina Lake





Figure 2 Top 10 Oil and Gas fields with highest increase in wildfire probability given the fifth Share Socioeconomic Pathway (SSP5) climate change scenario by 2050

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10860/256805_c9bbbfb1f4bb0b77_002full.jpg





Figure 3 Map showing wildfire burn probabilities (yellow to red colours), some towns and cities for reference, Oil and Gas fields impacted by 2025 fires, the top 10 fields with respect of historical burn probability and the top 10 with respect increase burn probability by 2050 according to SSP5.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10860/256805_c9bbbfb1f4bb0b77_003full.jpg

The analysis considers aggregated 30-year burn probabilities within 25km of Oil and Gas fields as portrayed by AISIX Wildfire dataset. AISIX utilizes machine learning, physical based-modeling and climate change projections to pinpoint locations facing the highest wildfire probability. AISIX's wildfire data workflow includes the application of Cell2Fire2, an advancement of BurnP3+, and simulates wildfire behaviour at the country scale according to historic and projected change in climate patterns.

The analysis shows long term trends rather than year-to-year specific conditions and highlights burn probability hotspots given historical conditions**

The analysis also shows the Oil and Gas fields currently impacted and nearby wildfires, based on current actively burning fires: Jackfish, Christina Lake, Foster creek, Rainbow, Kelly, Cutbank, Bubbles North, Horn River, Petitot River.

** Some recent forest disturbances may not yet be included in the model.

Energy operators are invited to request a demo today to learn how to integrate AISIX's Wildfire 3.0 predictive modeling into their risk mitigation, emergency response, and climate resilience strategies.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the Company's products and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

