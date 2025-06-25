Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
25.06.25 | 15:58
25.06.2025 18:36 Uhr
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

25 June 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Company") will be announcing its 2025 half year results at 7:00am UK time on Wednesday 6 August 2025 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm UK time / 08:00am EDT on Wednesday 6 August 2025. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Please note that conference call participants are required to register in advance to access either the audio conference call or webcast, the full registration and access details are set out below.

Participant Registration and Access Information:

Audio conference call access:

https://emportal.ink/44kzsQk

Please register at this link to obtain your personal audio conference pin and call details

Webcast access:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=31BB3D68-E4C0-435C-BC72-4C66A710B56D

Please use this link to register and access the call via webcast

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at: https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.30 BST on 25 June 2025.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


