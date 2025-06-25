Landon Hail Press: This Summer, ST(ripped) is the Self-Love Bestseller We've Been Waiting For

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / 'Who are you, anyway?' is the question that opens bestselling author Niccole Hendrickson's debut book this summer, setting the stage for a transformative and soul-searching journey where she invites women to strip away the roles, rules, and regrets that have kept them small. ST(ripped) : A Story of Shedding, Shifting, Shining, and Finding Strength isn't just a memoir, but a beacon of hope urging you to return to yourself. For every woman ready to shed what no longer serves them, shift into alignment, and shine unapologetically, this is your invitation to rise, reclaim your voice, and write the most powerful story of all: your own.

In her debut memoir, ST(ripped) : A Story of Shedding, Shifting, Shining, and Finding Strength , Niccole unpacks the deeply personal experience of losing everything she once thought defined her, only to discover a more grounded, powerful version of herself rising from within. Niccole's story is one beyond the superficial celebration of "triumph", and instead uncovers the beauty that resurfaces beneath the layers of perfectionism, people-pleasing, and societal pressure. When you strip down to only your essence, your true beauty emerges.

"From a young age, I was inspired by those who paved their path…those who chose passion, truth, and unwavering belief in their higher calling," says Hendrickson. "This book is for the young girls and driven women who know their magic lies within, who are committed to turning inward, shedding what no longer serves them, and rising fully into their power."

ST(ripped) is more than a memoir: it's a map created in the wake of personal loss, raw truths, and undeniable growth. Structured in three parts, Niccole takes her readers through her powerful story of shedding old identities, shifting into deeper self-awareness, and shining in her authentic strength. Part One explores Niccole's roots and the people who shaped her foundation; Part Two journeys into the shadow - the heartbreak, confusion, and surrender that sparked profound personal growth; and Part Three reveals the rise - the alignment of passion and purpose that allows her to live boldly and fully. Throughout, Hendrickson offers readers interactive reflections to inspire their own personal exploration, showing that true strength is found not by proving oneself to the world but by returning home to one's most authentic self.

Published on June 23rd by Landon Hail Press , ST(ripped) quickly soared to #1 bestseller status in Personal Transformation and Spirituality, Family and Personal Growth, and New Age Self-Help. Photography by Talia Kite .

In ST(ripped) , Niccole, a former collegiate athlete, fitness professional, and entrepreneur, fearlessly unpacks her journey of breaking free from perfectionism and people-pleasing, taking readers through the pivotal moments that shaped her. Throughout her story, she explores deep questions of purpose, self-worth, resilience, and intuition. By candidly reflecting on her experiences and rewriting the story of who she thought she had to be, Niccole offers readers a real-life blueprint for stepping into their own power.

The three-part memoir guides readers through Niccole's personal evolution. From unraveling long-held identities to fully embracing her truest self, her journey reveals the strength that emerges when you dare to live in alignment with your heart and values.

"Niccole consistently inspires women everywhere she goes, and this book gives you a deeper look into how to create confidence and become the person you always dreamt you could be."

- Juli Bauer Roth, Founder of PaleOMG

Her mission is to inspire women to stand firm in their values, own their purpose, and rise unshaken, knowing that setbacks are never the end but knowing that setbacks are never the end but a stepping stone to becoming more.

"If you've ever been foolishly convinced that hiding your greatness behind a shield kept you safe-this book is for you," says Samantha Joy , Editor-in-Chief at Landon Hail Press . "Niccole helps you vigorously strip away the lies you were taught about who you had to be in order to rediscover the real you. Her prose pulls you into an experience of rebirth, beautifully demonstrating the freedom that lies on the other side of self-abandonment."

Author Niccole Hendrickson, beautifully photographed by Talia Kite .

As a former collegiate athlete, fitness professional, and entrepreneur, Niccole empowers multifaceted, driven women to channel their grit and ambition, aligning passion with purpose to create unstoppable momentum. She believes setbacks are not the end, but the proving ground, and that legacy is built by turning every challenge into unstoppable growth.

Today, she lives on a 17-acre ranch in the foothills of Colorado with her two kids, two British Labradors, and her husband. You'll often find her lifting heavy weights, leading with heart at KALO Fitness, journaling at sunrise, building charcuterie boards at sunset, or adventuring across the globe with her family.

This summer, let ST(ripped) be the companion on your own journey of self-return. It's time to shed. It's time to shift. It's time to shine.

"My hope is that ST(ripped) becomes a companion for anyone navigating the beautiful, messy, and transformative journey of resilience - a reminder that your greatest strength is found in the courageous act of becoming," Hendrickson says.

The stunning cover image for ST(ripped) : A Story of Shedding, Shifting, Shining, and Finding Strength , captured by Talia Kite

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, Bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

