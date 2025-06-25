London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) -Enterprise Java leader Payara has announced the launch of Payara Qube, a fully automated, zero-maintenance platform designed to revolutionize enterprise Java deployment. By stripping away Kubernetes complexity, Payara Qube empowers organizations to take full command of their cloud infrastructure. Whether running Jakarta EE, Spring, or Quarkus applications, development teams can accelerate delivery cycles and innovate faster-all without the operational burden of managing Kubernetes clusters.

Payara Qube is purpose-built for organizations under pressure to modernize without sacrificing security, compliance, or control. With pre-configured Kubernetes environments, integrated observability, and automation tools out of the box, Payara Qube eliminates the traditional barriers to cloud-native Java adoption - while maintaining high availability and data sovereignty. The platform is particularly well-suited to regulated industries and enterprise development teams that require rapid modernization across diverse Java portfolios.

"Payara Qube is the result of years of innovation and close collaboration with global enterprise customers," said Steve Millidge, Founder and CEO of Payara. "We've automated the most time-consuming and technically complex parts of cloud modernization - from Kubernetes setup and ingress management to monitoring - so development and operations teams can focus on application development, deploy faster, standardize across environments, while reducing operational burdens without compromising on control or performance."

The launch also opens new opportunities for organizations looking to pair Payara Qube with high-performance Java runtimes such as Azul Prime. This combination offers a compelling pathway for companies aiming to accelerate deployment while enhancing runtime efficiency. "Payara Qube and Azul Platform Prime together represent a best-of-breed stack for Java in the cloud," said Gil Tene, co-founder and chief technology officer at Azul. "Payara Qube removes infrastructure and deployment friction, while Platform Prime optimizes runtime performance, startup time and resource usage. The result is a cloud-native Java environment that's both modern and operationally efficient, helping organizations meet SLAs, control costs and stay true to open Java standards."

Payara Qube supports both greenfield and legacy applications, making it ideal for organizations looking to modernize legacy applications without expensive refactoring or retraining. The platform provides integrated diagnostics, built-in security via fine-grained access control, and externalized configuration with change history - ensuring teams can resolve issues quickly and release updates safely.

Join Payara at the Virtual Payara Conference, Tuesday, 8th July 2025 to see Payara Qube in action and discover how it transforms Java application deployment on Kubernetes: https://www.payara.fish/page/virtual-payara-conference.

To learn more about Payara Qube or request a live demo, visit https://www.payara.fish/payara-qube.





About Payara Services Ltd

Payara delivers an enterprise-grade Java platform to run Jakarta EE, Quarkus, and Spring applications across any environment. With expert support, Kubernetes automation, and no vendor lock-in, it powers mission-critical systems in finance, healthcare, and more. Trusted worldwide by leading organizations such as BMW Group, Rakuten, and Swisscom, Payara enables modernization, migration, and scale with cloud-native, cost-effective Java solutions.

Learn more at payara.fish

