Amid growing global uncertainty and anti-globalization sentiment, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) remains a vital platform for openness and cooperation. A UN-hosted event in Geneva on June 25, themed "Working Together to Implement the UN 2030 Agenda-How China International Import Expo Helps," showcased its role in fostering inclusive growth.

At the event, representatives from doTERRA, and Warmpaca shared how the CIIE has opened doors for them in the Chinese market. Since 2018, doTERRA has partnered with Guizhou through the CIIE, using innovation to boost the value of traditional Chinese plants and raise local farmers' incomes. Warmpaca made its breakthrough at the inaugural CIIE. By partnering with over 1,000 families to produce handmade alpaca wool goods, it has successfully expanded into both the Chinese and global markets-creating jobs and empowering local communities along the way.

As the expo approaches, preparations have entered a new and dynamic phase. On May 22, a dedicated matchmaking event was held in Chongqing, bringing together nearly 40 exhibitors and over 110 local buyers. The event laid a solid foundation for deeper cooperation in the lead-up to the CIIE. To date, an exhibition area of over 280,000 square meters has been booked for this year's CIIE. This year, the exhibition layout has been further optimized to spotlight innovation, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge services.

Building on this momentum, the upcoming China-Central Asia Summit will boost exchanges and cooperation. As regular participants in the CIIE, Central Asian countries have continued to strengthen ties with China through this key platform. For instance, at the seventh CIIE, Kazakh businesses took part in an unprecedented scale, presenting a broader range of high-quality products to the Chinese market.

The upcoming eighth CIIE is set to attract a broader spectrum of exhibitors, professional buyers and visitors across sectors. Meanwhile, the HQF will serve as a key venue for dialogue on open economies and inclusive globalization. For more information, visit CIIE official website: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

