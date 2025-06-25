Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 19:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legendary Actor William Shatner Backs Tinnitus Quest

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Tinnitus Quest, a newly established patient-led nonprofit committed to silencing tinnitus, today released a video message from iconic actor William Shatner, who has publicly endorsed the organization's mission and shared his personal decades long experience with the condition.

In the powerful two-minute testimonial, he recounts how his journey with tinnitus began while filming the classic Star Trek episode "Arena," when he was standing too close to a special effects explosion. That single incident resulted in the persistent ringing that has accompanied him ever since.

Tinnitus is a ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears; a phantom noise that plagues over 750 million people globally. Despite its prevalence, it remains one of the least understood and most underfunded health conditions, unrecognized by governments and health institutions as a serious problem. This invisible disorder can be truly life-altering and disabling for some.

"Over the years I've had many ups and downs with my tinnitus," Shatner says in the video. "It's a diverse condition that comes in different degrees of severity. About 1-2% of the population suffer from a chronic, debilitating form of tinnitus. There are no effective treatments - and that's why we need more research."

Tinnitus Quest was launched to meet that need. By combining the voices of patients and public figures with the expertise of world-class researchers, Tinnitus Quest aims to silence tinnitus once and for all through patient-powered funding of bold scientific innovation to accelerate the path to better treatments.

"William Shatner's voice lends tremendous credibility to our cause," said Sven Köllmann, founder of Tinnitus Quest. "His willingness to share his personal struggle helps destigmatize tinnitus and highlights the urgent need for research funding. When someone of his stature speaks about living with this condition for decades, people listen."

Shatner's message is the latest in a growing wave of public support for Tinnitus Quest, which has also received backing from Grammy-winning producer Tchad Blake, pioneering techno artist Carl Craig, International best-selling author Michel Faber, and many others in the creative community who live with tinnitus.

"The more money we can raise for Tinnitus Quest," Shatner concludes in the video, "the quicker we can find a solution to help the millions of people suffering."

About Tinnitus Quest

Tinnitus Quest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, led by patients and researchers, dedicated to funding 'high risk, high gain' science needed to silence tinnitus. Through global awareness efforts, authentic personal stories, and targeted research investments, the organization is building a movement that drives research forward, highlights existing shortcomings, and brings hope to millions of people affected.

Learn more and join the 'quiet revolution' with William Shatner at https://tinnitusquest.com/join/

Contact Information

Tinnitus Quest Foundation
8 The Green #4666
Dover, DE, 19901, United States

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Hazel Goedhart, Executive Board Member, media@tinnitusquest.com, +1 (350) 200-0300.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716652/Tinnitus_Quest.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716606/Tinnitus_Quest_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502590/5382424/Tinnitus_Quest_Logo.jpg

William Shatner signing Tinnitus Quest marketing materials (PRNewsfoto/Tinnitus Quest)

Tinnitus Quest Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tinnitus Quest)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/legendary-actor-william-shatner-backs-tinnitus-quest-302490976.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.