The Voice of the Martyrs: Christians Worldwide to Honor the Apostle Thomas and Indian Martyr Kande Mudu on Day of the Christian Martyr, June 29, 2025, a Tribute to Persecuted Christians

BARTLESVILLE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / On June 29, 2025, Christians around the world will pause to remember those who paid the ultimate price for their faith during the annual Day of the Christian Martyr. In advance of Day of the Christian Martyr, The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) has released an inspiring video highlighting Christian martyr stories and honoring both a biblical-era martyr, the Apostle Thomas, and a modern-day Indian believer, Kande Mudu, who was killed for his faith by radical Hindu nationalists in 2020.

Also, to assist church leaders and believers to participate in Day of the Christian Martyr, VOM has released free Church resources, including a short video, sermon helps, children's ministry tools and downloadable bulletin inserts. These high-quality, resources will equip congregations for this remembrance event and are available at www.vom.org/martyr.

"This year we're doing something unique," said Todd Nettleton, VOM vice president and spokesperson. "We're honoring both the Apostle Thomas, who tradition tells us was martyred in southern India, and Kande Mudu, a young Indian believer who was killed for his faith by radical Hindu nationalists in 2020, a modern example of Christian persecution in India.. Their lives show us that the call to follow Christ faithfully-even unto death-remains the same across the centuries."

Often remembered as "Doubting Thomas," the Apostle Thomas ultimately became one of Christianity's boldest witnesses. Historians believe his commitment to sharing about Jesus Christ was so strong that he traveled as far as India, preaching the Gospel all along the way. He endured hardship and beatings, and ultimately was speared to death in southern India. The Apostle Thomas in India is one of the earliest examples of global missions and martyrdom.

"Thomas's journey is inspiring because he moved past his doubts. Once he believed, he gave everything to advance the Gospel," said Nettleton. "His story reminds us that past doubts don't disqualify us from a powerful future in Christ's service."

The seeds of the Gospel that Thomas planted in India continue to bear fruit today in Christians like Kande. Kande became a fervent evangelist after coming to faith in Christ, despite opposition from radical Hindus. Village elders pressured him to recant, but he remained faithful to the Lord. After Kande helped lead his three brothers to Christ, village elders knew there was no changing his heart. He was murdered on June 7, 2020. Kande Mudu's testimony is a powerful reminder of Christian martyrdom in modern-day India.

"Kande's courage in the face of persecution reflects the same spirit we see in Thomas," Nettleton said. "And his story is not an isolated one-Christians are still being persecuted today in more than 70 nations."

According to church tradition, June 29 marks the anniversary of the Apostle Paul's execution in Rome.

"The Day of the Christian Martyr developed out of a desire to look backwards," said Nettleton. "Every November we have the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians. On that day we are praying for Christians currently being persecuted. But the Day of the Christian Martyr is different, where we stop to honor those in the past who gave their lives for the cause of Christ."

"Most of us won't be asked to die for our faith," said Nettleton. "But we can all be challenged to live more boldly for Christ, even when it's uncomfortable or costly."

VOM has developed a free digital resource kit to inspire your church, small group, class or family to witness boldly for Christ through biblical teaching on martyrdom and examples of faithful Christian martyrs. This year's materials include:

A short video telling the stories of Thomas and Kande Mudu

A sermon builder tool for pastors and teachers

A bulletin insert for congregational use

Tools for talking about persecution with children

Ideas for personal and communal prayer

"The aim is to equip the Church to be inspired by these examples and to follow their lead," Nettleton said. "Jesus is worth it. He was worth it to Thomas. He was worth it to Kande. And He's worth whatever sacrifice we may face today." Free church resources for Day of the Christian Martyr are available at www.vom.org/martyr.

