INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: ADM Toronto Returns Showcasing Advancements in Canadian Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Advanced Design & Manufacturing Toronto (ADM Toronto) returns to the Toronto Congress Centre on October 21-23, 2025. This premier industry event unites six advanced manufacturing industry verticals, design, automation, packaging, plastics, processing and EV technology, creating an all-in-one platform that propels Canada's manufacturing industry forward.

ADM Toronto 2025 is evolving from a traditional manufacturing exhibition into an essential destination for supply chain diversification. The 2025 edition will introduce a paid conference with two tracks: International and Interprovincial Trade and Advances in Battery Safety and Chinese Battery Technology, respectively.

Alongside the conference, the newly launched ADM Pathways strives to not only foster the next generation of manufacturers, but help seasoned professionals find their next challenge. ADM Pathways will provide attendees with mentorship matchmaking, sessions on how to leverage university programs to source upcoming talent, recruiter Q&A's, resume reviews and headshots.

"ADM Toronto 2025 is the platform where manufacturing professionals can diversify their supplier network to reduce dependency risks and learn practical strategies for navigating political uncertainties," says Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Attendees will discover innovations that enhance manufacturing resilience and connect with the complete ecosystem of Canadian and international manufacturing."

The Canadian manufacturing sector has experienced continuous growth over the past four years, with a total revenue of $939.8 billion in 2024 . The sector employs 1.79 million Canadians, representing nearly 10% of the working-age population.

As technological advancement, emerging trends and shifting trade dynamics continue to reshape the global manufacturing landscape, ADM Toronto provides the space and resources to explore fresh ideas, foster cross sector collaboration and diversify partnerships. Exhibiting companies include PlexPack Corporation, Reiser Canada, ABB, VC999 and Schunk Intec Corp, with over 10+ countries being represented in the complete exhibitor's list.

To register for the event offering unprecedented opportunities to connect with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest products, technologies and services across multiple industries visit: www.admtoronto.com

