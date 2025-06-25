Aible and HPE Together Ignite the AI Agent Revolution for Business Users at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Aible, the leading AI agent platform for business users at enterprise scale, today announced a collaboration with HPE to enable enterprises with completely autonomous specialized AI Agents for business users-without the need for expert data science or machine learning engineering. For the first time, Aible empowers business teams within HPE Private Cloud AI environments running NVIDIA accelerated computing, to automatically build, coach, and deploy AI agents across on-prem, hybrid cloud, and edge scenarios.

Unveiled at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025, this collaboration marks Aible's official induction into the HPE Unleash AI partner program, a curated ecosystem of top-tier innovators accelerating impact from AI deployments within enterprises. Working with HPE and NVIDIA, Aible is delivering demonstrable AI results that are real, measurable and realized within hours, not months.

Fleet of AI Agents That Work: Aible Joins HPE and NVIDIA to Deliver Results at Scale

Enterprises will need thousands, if not millions of agents, and there are simply not enough experts that can build these agents. Clearly, business users will need to be empowered to build their own custom agents. Together, the companies are providing a turnkey, enterprise-scale AI environment that enables business users to create and coach specialized AI agents on their own to solve unique business problems in sales, marketing, finance, supply chain, and more. From analytics agents that are specialized to proactively identify targeted sales insights and prevent customer churn to more sophisticated video agents at the edge in retail stores to identify stockouts, a host of Aible agents across business needs are deployed in hours and deliver real value in under 48 hours.

Automatically Finds Actionable Insights for Business Users

Today users must ask the right question to unlock the value of their AI. But why throttle the enormous power of AI behind the human ability to think of the right questions to ask? Aible agents revolutionize how business users uncover insights from both structured and unstructured data. Unlike traditional tools that rely on users knowing the right questions to ask, Aible agents eliminate this common barrier. By harnessing the enormous power of AI, the agents automatically analyze millions of variable combinations to identify the true drivers behind business changes-what changed, and why. This deep, automated discovery reveals critical insights that would otherwise remain hidden, enabling informed, high impact decisions. Importantly, all this happens with no coding or technical expertise required.

"Aible is uniquely designed for enterprise scale with the added benefits of security and cost-effectiveness," said Arijit Sengupta, Founder & CEO of Aible. "Our mission is to ensure that business users-not just developers-can create and coach AI agents that deliver real results. By working with HPE and NVIDIA, we're able to bring this vision to scale, enabling enterprises to deploy AI where their data lives and where decisions are made-whether in the cloud, on-prem, or at the edge."

Aible is recognized in the 2025 Gartner®, "Market Guide for Agentic Analytics"*, Anirudh Ganeshan, Souparna Palit, David Pidsley, February 21, 2025 and the full report can be accessed by Gartner subscribers on www.gartner.com.

According to the report: "Agentic analytics represents the evolution of augmented analytics by applying AI agents, often including large language models (LLMs) and other AI techniques, for data analysis. This market is in its early stages, with established analytics and business intelligence (ABI) vendors incorporating agentic capabilities into their platforms while new specialized players emerge with purpose-built solutions. The primary value proposition centers on significant efficiency gains by automating tasks such as data preparation, analysis, visualization, insight generation, metrics creation and explanation. This frees data and analytics professionals to focus on strategic initiatives and increase analytics adoption among nontechnical users."

Enterprise-Ready AI: Built by Business Users, Secured by IT

The integrated agentic AI solution brings together:

Aible's AI Agent Platform : Purpose-built and complete automation for business users to create and coach AI agents with necessary enterprise controls and guardrails-without requiring any technical expertise and at scale.

HPE Private Cloud AI : Turnkey, on-premises AI platform, co-developed with NVIDIA, that delivers a full-stack, cloud-native experience for AI development and deployment including AI assistants and agents.

NVIDIA Accelerated Computing: Powering AI agents that are fast, scalable, and enterprise-secure. This integrated solution is being featured in an NVIDIA session at HPE Discover 2025 titled "AI Agents for Business Users at Enterprise Scale," on Wednesday, 6/25 at 2:30-3 PM at the NVIDIA Booth #3005. The showcase will feature how Aible leverages cutting-edge NVIDIA technologies such as NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever, NVIDIA NeMo Customizer, NVIDIA NeMo Evaluator, NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, NVIDIA Dynamo and other technologies to optimize end-to-end agents.

AI Agents at the Edge: Aible Runs on HPE Private Cloud AI Built on NVIDIA

The future of AI is not just in the cloud-it's everywhere your business operates. Aible's platform is now optimized to run on HPE Private Cloud AI, enabling enterprises to deploy AI agents at the edge and on-premises environments close to where data lives and real-time decisions are needed. This is a game changer for industries such as financial services, healthcare, and retail with low-latency applications or strict data residency requirements.

Real Results: Nebraska Government Staff & Interns Built and Deployed Real World AI Agents in Minutes

In a recent workshop with Aible customer, State of Nebraska Office of the CIO, Aible demonstrated how several government staff members including the CIO and CDO, as well as interns, built and deployed AI agents in minutes to solve real-world challenges. The live event highlighted Aible's mission to make AI both accessible and impactful for everyone, across all skill levels.

Dr. Matthew McCarville, the CIO of the State of Nebraska commented, "With Aible, our interns, agency staff, as well as executives like our Chief Data Officer and I were able to create multiple AI agents each in less than 30 minutes-no prior training or expertise in AI required. Enterprises will need thousands if not millions of AI agents and no one has enough experts to build these agents. Aible ensures anyone can start delivering AI agents in minutes."

Details of the Nebraska AI Agent Hackathon was shared in a session with Aible customer PrabhakarVijayarangam, State Data Administrator / State Chief Data Officer at State of Nebraska - Office of CIO, titled "Enterprise AI Pilots Are Easy. Scaling them isn't. Why Private Cloud is your Next AI Power Move" on Tuesday, 6/24 at the Spotlight Theatre.

Live at HPE Discover Las Vegas: Aible Technology and Customer Stories Takes the Stage

At the HPE Discover, Aible will showcase its latest technology advancements and customer success stories featuring several Fortune 100 companies as well as government agencies. Across multiple sessions and workshops, Aible will be featured in:

Session with Aible customer and State Chief Data Officer at State of Nebraska - Office of CIO: Enterprise AI Pilots Are Easy. Scaling them isn't. Why Private Cloud is your Next AI Power Move: on Tuesday, 6/24 at 2:30-3:30 PM

Session : Empowering AI Agents: Coordinated Autonomy Through Agentic Frameworks: on Tuesday, 6/24 at 4-4:30 PM

Session at the NVIDIA Theatre : AI Agents for Business Users at Enterprise Scale: on Wednesday, 6/25 at 2:30-3 PM

Session : Under the Hood: Choosing between LLMs, SSMs, and SLMs: on Wednesday, 6/25 at 5:30-6 PM

Session : Building Trust and Reliability in Agentic AI Solutions in the Enterprise: on Thursday, 6/26 at 9-9:45 AM

Workshop : AI Agents for Business Users at Enterprise Scale: on Wednesday, 6/25 at 4-4:30 PM

Workshop: What's changed and Why in Turbulent Times: Automatically identifying unknown unknowns: on Wednesday, 6/25 at 5-5:30 PM

The sessions deliver hands-on and practical insight into how business users-without data science backgrounds-are creating, deploying, and scaling AI agents to deliver tangible value within hours. Aible will be performing live product demonstrations throughout the event at booth #1024.

See it Live at HPE Discover 2025

Aible will be featuring its AI agent platform live at HPE Discover 2025 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience first-hand how enterprise-ready AI agents are transforming decision-making across business functions. To schedule a meeting or book a demo, click here.

About Gartner

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Agentic Analytics", Anirudh Ganeshan, Souparna Palit, David Pidsley, February 21, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized AI agents that are created and coached by business users at scale. CVS Health, Baptist Health, State of Nebraska, Verizon and others use AI agents from Aible to deliver measurable results across business areas including customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory or supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation in days - not months. The agentic AI platform is the fastest way for business users to automatically look across millions of patterns to surface enterprise insights with cutting-edge augmented analytics and GenAI. Uniquely, Aible gives business users full control of the AI agents by enabling them to provide feedback on the reasoning steps to drive higher accuracy, faster business alignment, and continuously improve performance across 1000s of enterprise use cases. Entirely implemented within the security of the enterprise's own cloud or at the edge, the end-to-end serverless AI platform is up to 200X more cost efficient. Learn more at www.aible.com.

